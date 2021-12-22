‘This is how you die.’ Actor who played Buzz on “Home Alone” faces charges of allegedly attempting to strangle his girlfriend in Oklahoma City

Suggest a correction
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) The actor who played Buzz McCallister in the beloved Christmas movies Alone at home and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York faces charges of beating and attempting to strangle his girlfriend while in Oklahoma City earlier this month.
Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater shared with KFOR an affidavit of probable cause for the charges against Devin Ratray, 44.
Ratray, who played the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister in the Alone at home films, faces domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault charges.
Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed the charges in Oklahoma County District Court on Tuesday, December 21.
Ratray came to Oklahoma City to appear as a famous guest at OKC’s Pop Christmas Con, an event held December 4-5 at Wyndham Garden Airport in Oklahoma City.
Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department interviewed Ratray’s girlfriend. His report of the alleged assault and battery was included in the affidavit.
The actor and his girlfriend visited Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse around 7 p.m. on December 8. He drank a bottle of wine and several glasses of alcohol, and she drank two cocktails. They left the restaurant around 11 p.m., according to the affidavit.
She later told Burnett that she believed Ratray was intoxicated at the time.
They then walked to the Coyote Ugly Saloon.
Ratray drank 10 glasses of alcohol at Coyote Ugly; his girlfriend did not drink alcohol in the saloon, the affidavit states.
Two women approached the couple inside the living room and asked for Ratray’s autograph. His girlfriend pulled out two signed autograph cards from her purse and gave each woman a card.
Ratray got mad at his girlfriend for not charging women for autograph cards. They got into a fight and she left Coyote Ugly, leaving him inside as she made her way to the hotel they were staying at, Hyatt Place Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit.
He finally left the living room and followed her to the hotel. They entered their room and continued to argue.
Ratray then pushed his girlfriend onto the bed in the room, pressed one of her hands to her throat, pressed her other hand to her mouth and applied pressure, according to the affidavit.
“[The] the victim had difficulty breathing while being strangled and while the accused’s hand was over her mouth, ”Burnett wrote in her report.
“This is how you die,” Ratray said, choking her, according to Burnett’s report.
She struggled to cry for help and bit his hand as it was pressed against his mouth.
Ratray stopped choking her, but then punched her in the face, according to Burnett’s report.
She rolled off the bed and ran out of the room, but went back inside to retrieve her belongings. That’s when Ratray allegedly pushed her hard, knocking her onto a desk. Her arm hit the desk as she fell. She got up and rushed out of the room, according to the report.
The woman suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and pain in her right arm.
Sources
2/ https://kfor.com/news/local/this-is-how-you-die-actor-who-played-buzz-in-home-alone-faces-charges-for-allegedly-trying-to-strangle-girlfriend-while-in-oklahoma-city/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]