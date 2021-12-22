‘This is how you die.’ Actor who played Buzz on “Home Alone” faces charges of allegedly attempting to strangle his girlfriend in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) The actor who played Buzz McCallister in the beloved Christmas movies Alone at home and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York faces charges of beating and attempting to strangle his girlfriend while in Oklahoma City earlier this month.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Devin Ratray at Alexander Wang & STXfilms New York Special Screening of Hustlers on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra / Getty Images for STXfilms / Alexander Wang)

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater shared with KFOR an affidavit of probable cause for the charges against Devin Ratray, 44.

Ratray, who played the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister in the Alone at home films, faces domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault charges.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed the charges in Oklahoma County District Court on Tuesday, December 21.

Ratray came to Oklahoma City to appear as a famous guest at OKC’s Pop Christmas Con, an event held December 4-5 at Wyndham Garden Airport in Oklahoma City.

Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department interviewed Ratray’s girlfriend. His report of the alleged assault and battery was included in the affidavit.

The actor and his girlfriend visited Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse around 7 p.m. on December 8. He drank a bottle of wine and several glasses of alcohol, and she drank two cocktails. They left the restaurant around 11 p.m., according to the affidavit.

She later told Burnett that she believed Ratray was intoxicated at the time.

They then walked to the Coyote Ugly Saloon.

Ratray drank 10 glasses of alcohol at Coyote Ugly; his girlfriend did not drink alcohol in the saloon, the affidavit states.

Two women approached the couple inside the living room and asked for Ratray’s autograph. His girlfriend pulled out two signed autograph cards from her purse and gave each woman a card.

Ratray got mad at his girlfriend for not charging women for autograph cards. They got into a fight and she left Coyote Ugly, leaving him inside as she made her way to the hotel they were staying at, Hyatt Place Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit.

He finally left the living room and followed her to the hotel. They entered their room and continued to argue.

Ratray then pushed his girlfriend onto the bed in the room, pressed one of her hands to her throat, pressed her other hand to her mouth and applied pressure, according to the affidavit.

“[The] the victim had difficulty breathing while being strangled and while the accused’s hand was over her mouth, ”Burnett wrote in her report.

“This is how you die,” Ratray said, choking her, according to Burnett’s report.

She struggled to cry for help and bit his hand as it was pressed against his mouth.

Ratray stopped choking her, but then punched her in the face, according to Burnett’s report.

She rolled off the bed and ran out of the room, but went back inside to retrieve her belongings. That’s when Ratray allegedly pushed her hard, knocking her onto a desk. Her arm hit the desk as she fell. She got up and rushed out of the room, according to the report.

The woman suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and pain in her right arm.