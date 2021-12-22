As Omicron business grows, Los Feliz business returns outside





LOS FELIZ, CA A popular cafe in Los Feliz will move all businesses outside as COVID-19 cases increase in Los Angeles County and the highly contagious Omicron variant increases.

“Although most of the way we operate our cafes will remain the same, we have decided to suspend indoor dining at all cafes effective immediately,” Go Get Em Tiger announced Tuesday. The company urged people to get vaccinated or boost and help stop the spread of the virus.

There will be no food or drink inside GGET locations including West Hollywood, Culver City, Santa Monica, The Row in Downtown LA, Highland Park, Los Feliz and Larchmont. “We will continue to offer outdoor seating in all cafes,” the company said. “You can always come and order at the counter or use the GGET application, and you will still be able to have your drink outside in real life ceramic and glass. “

“Thank you for your understanding as we ride the final loop of the COVID roller coaster,” the company said. “Wear your mask, get vaccinated, (get boosted if you can!) And come see us.” The dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County continued on Monday, with more than 3,200 new cases reported, as well as seven additional deaths and 60 new cases of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. The disturbing wave has prompted health officials to implore people to receive their booster shots.

You can also make an appointment in Los Angeles County to get tested before the holidays. Visit the website for schedule an appointment or find a location for walk-in testing.

