Rylan Clark had a secret feud with a major actor – but got revenge years later

TV presenter Rylan Clark says he had a secret feud with a famous actor – but he got revenge years later

Rylan Clark revealed he had a secret feud with a major actor, but says he ended up getting revenge years later.

The TV personality, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012, opened up about his encounter with the household name in a new interview.

Rylan claimed to have heard the big name talk about him behind his back while filming Alan Carr’s Chatty Man a year after he appeared on the show.

He said The sun : "Shortly after The X Factor, I went to Chatty Man. There was a guest on the show who is quite a famous actor in this country.















Picture: Dave Benett / Getty Images)















Picture: SplashNews.com)



“I could hear him scolding me, saying, Why is that idiot on the show? He’s an absolute this-and-that. I let him down, but I always bet him.

Rylan, who has become a household name in the UK, said the years had passed and he had met the actor at the National Television Awards.

“In 2016 and 2017 I was a candidate for the NTA and they asked me to present an award. I go backstage and I see this guy walking towards me,” Rylan continued.

"He reaches out and says, 'Rylan, it's so nice to meet you. I'm a huge fan.















Picture: rylan / Instagram)



“My daughters absolutely love you and they will kill me if I don’t take a picture with you. Please can we have a picture together?”

The TV star added, “I had a little reality check and thought, either I hit it or I do the decent thing for the girls. So I said, Yeah, absolutely.

“As I walked away I turned around and said, buddy, we already met on Chatty Man, in 2013. Remember yelling at me ?.”

In recent weeks, Rylan has made a strange revelation about her veneers after having them removed.

He shared that he wanted to frame his shiny veneers so that all his guests could see them.

"I still have them, they're in a bag somewhere, I'm going to have them framed," he said. Online Mail.















Picture: BBC)



The star went on to say that his new ones are “a lot more natural” and if he didn’t have veneers he would look like a “gummy t ** t”.

He first announced that he was getting new teeth after eight years of sports veneers in November.

Writing on Twitter, the presenter said: “After 8 years. It hurts so much, but sometimes you just have to let go. I made the decision to say goodbye to my teeth. [laughing emoji] new smile imminent [smiling emoji]”.

He also took to Instagram to share the same post and also tagged cosmetic dentist Dr Richard Marques in the post.