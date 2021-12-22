New Snow Blind memory celebrates the power of skiing for the visually impaired

The new Snow Blind Memory is available for purchase from Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, Apple Books, and as an audiobook on Audible.

On July 2, 1991, William Johnson was shot in the head in a random shootout in the streets of Atlanta, Georgia. He survived the attack, but the bullet left him permanently blind at the age of 41.

This year, three decades after that life-changing incident, Johnson published a memoir on how he embraced his new reality, faced the many challenges that came with him, and found a life full of joy and d ‘independence.

The thesis is titled Snow Blind because one of the most life-changing experiences in Johnson’s life after the injury was learning to ski without vision with the help of guides. Barely six months after losing his sight, Johnson was on the slopes of Aspen, carving powdery turns in the crisp mountain air.

“I was doing pretty well in my personal life, moving around and adjusting, but snow skiing really proved to me that I can do almost anything I want to do,” Johnson said. I think the same has been true for other people in my life, including maybe my employer. You know, here’s this guy who went through this tragedy, and what do I do? I’m going skiing!

The memoirs begin with Johnson waking up on the sidewalk after the attack, and he takes the reader through a first-person experience of relearning to live in the world without a vision. There is so much to master in order to regain complete independence as a blind person – from something as important as learning to navigate with a rod to as small as knowing how to tell the difference between a banknote. a dollar and a twenty bill – and Johnson gives the reader an intimate glimpse into what it takes to learn these skills, while maintaining an active demeanor that is deeply inspiring.

I approached everything with a childish desire to learn, Johnson writes in the book. I couldn’t imagine my life as a blind man, good or bad, and I didn’t have a step-by-step plan to get from where I was to where I would be. I just had the conviction that I was okay and wanted to take a step forward.

Now 71, Johnson is retired from a successful career in consulting – which he was able to resume full-time after rehab – and he still skis every winter, mainly at Vail and Steamboat.

In the book, Johnson describes his experiences learning to navigate the mountain as a blind skier in Aspen, and how completely trusting the guides gave him a sense of independence and freedom to hurtle down the slopes in complete safety.

“When I was learning I needed to bite the bullet and realize that the guide who was with me had done it before and knew what he was doing, and I was confident that the way we were doing it worked and that I was going to be fine, Johnson said. It always took, and continues to do, tremendous trust in someone else, but it’s absolutely awesome. It’s so much fun, I just really enjoy it.

While the skiing in the book takes place primarily in Aspen, Johnson said Vail has become his most common ski destination because of the great guiding services available here. Foresight Ski Guides is a Vail Valley organization that focuses exclusively on providing guides for blind and visually impaired skiers. It was created in 2001 by local Mark Davis, who also lost his sight in his forties due to a rare symptom of multiple sclerosis.

“He started off with the biggest skier safety concern I’ve seen anywhere,” Johnson said. There is a good stable of guides who have always been very experienced and usually come out with a shadow that can help block, so we kinda feel like we are alone when we ski.

Foresight currently has over 20 volunteer guides whose services are free to all visually impaired skiers and snowboarders. The organization will also provide discounted lift tickets, rental equipment and accommodation to make the mountain experience as accessible as possible for everyone.

Christine Holmberg is the executive director of Foresight, and she said they are working to remove as many barriers to access as possible because they have seen how transformative snow sports is for those who don’t. not see.

“It provides an outdoor activity that will get them fit, keep them in shape and give them those life-changing experiences like the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying that they don’t have to do other activities,” he said. said Holmberg. Because it can be more difficult for people with vision loss to access these types of exercise and recreation, we wanted to make sure we could keep it as accessible and affordable as possible.

Johnson has now skied at Vail countless times using the Foresight Guides, hurtling down his favorite slopes such as Avanti, Ramshorn and Rivas Ridge.

“Being on the ski slope really is freedom,” said Johnson. The guide’s voice seems to be my own voice, so the decisions I make – one left turn, one right turn, hold the next right – seem to be my decisions. The skill level, experience and position sensitivity of the skier in that of the guides is simply fantastic.

The power to conquer

Snow Blind is a beautiful tribute to the exhilarating joy of skiing, as well as an inspiring story about human resilience and the power of a positive mindset. By documenting his experience, Johnson provides a framework and perspective that will help readers overcome challenges in their own lives and find the light that shines in every situation.

“I wasn’t a professional writer to begin this, and my expectations were at least to document this crazy jaunt into my blind life and get back to the life I had,” Johnson said. The feedback I received from a number of people is that it inspired them and helped them come to terms with the situation they found themselves in and decide to tackle it. Don’t let the events of life bring them down and conquer them, but go out and do their part. I’m really glad that’s the message people are getting from it. “

William Johnson's Snow Blind is now available for purchase from Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, Apple Books, and as an audiobook on Audible.

Foresight Ski Guides is a non-profit organization that provides qualified guides for blind and visually impaired skiers and snowboarders. To find out more about the organization or how to become a volunteer guide, visit foresightskiguides.org .