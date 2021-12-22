Pennsylvania Greenwood Gaming decision could have a big impact

On November 17, 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a unanimous and taxpayer-friendly tax ruling under the Gambling Act, which provides a strong case for taxpayers challenging any type of tax or tax exclusion law. In Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. v. Commonwealth, the court strictly interpreted the gaming law to conclude that concert tickets are not services as defined by the gaming law. Therefore, the value of these tickets is excluded from the tax base of casinos. The court reinforced the principle that taxation and tax exclusion laws should be interpreted strictly in favor of taxpayers. This strengthening could indicate how the court can rule in other cases where a taxpayer disputes the interpretation of the Department of Revenue. Therefore, a taxpayer who challenges the ministerial interpretation of a statute should carefully consider the courts’ analysis in that case.

Specific participation in Greenwood Gaming

Article 1103 of the Law on Gaming imposes a tax on the gross income a casino earns from table games and slot machines, less the actual cost the casino pays for any personal property distributed to a player as a result of their gambling [ but not including ] services (emphasis added).

In its original tax return, Greenwood Gaming included in its tax base the actual costs in general, $ 200 to $ 300 per ticket, concert tickets to attend performances by artists such as Jay-Z, Beyonce , Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga which he distributed to his patrons to play table games and slot machines. Greenwood Gaming then requested a refund, claiming that the tickets were not services and, therefore, should be excluded from its tax base. The Commonwealth refused the refund, arguing that the concert tickets were a service because each ticket simply conferred the right of admission to the performance of the event and that the performance of the event itself was an entertainment service. .

The parties agreed that the concert tickets were personal property. The question before the court was therefore whether the concert tickets were services. The court turned to the common usage of the term services and found that it connotes an often personal interactive relationship between the service provider and the recipient, where the provider directly performs a work or act useful to the individual. that he would otherwise have to accomplish. do it themselves, such as when a laundry service washes a private person’s clothes, a landscaper does some yard work for an owner or a car wash cleans a private car. Slip Op. At 16 years old.

A concert ticket, however, gives its holder the right to see the act of a performer of a unique artistic expression. Slip Op. At 17. The casino customer who uses the ticket therefore does not receive personalized service when he attends such a performance. Username. Because the definition of services is an exclusion from the tax base of the Gaming Act, the court ruled that this term should be interpreted strictly in favor of casinos as a taxpayer. Therefore, the court ruled that concert tickets are not services and should be excluded from the tax base of the Greenwoods Gaming Act.

The wider impact of Greenwood Gaming

The Greenwood game the holding is limited to the exclusion of concert tickets from the tax base of the law on games. The rationale of the courts, particularly as amplified by the concurring opinions of Judge Saylors and Judge Wechts, provides taxpayers in cases involving other types of tax matters with powerful ammunition against arguments of statutory interpretation. of the Commonwealth.

The majority opinion (which all the judges joined) reiterates the rule of statutory interpretation that tax laws and exclusions must be interpreted strictly in favor of taxpayers. Judge Wecht, joined by Judge Donohue, agrees in stressing that the tribunal, and not an administrative body, is the final arbiter of the meaning of laws. Justice Wecht also pointed out that an administrative agency in this case, the Department of Revenue, is completely irrelevant to assert that its interpretation should be upheld unless it is clearly wrong:

“[T]his Court is not bound by an agency’s interpretation of an ambiguous law, although we can certainly consider the agency’s interpretation and adopt it if we find it convincing. The Commonwealth’s argument that we must report unconditionally to the interpretation given by the Ministère du Revenu, unless it clearly wrong is a non runner . (emphasis added) Wecht competition at 2 3.

Citing a United States Supreme Court precedent, Wecht J. found that the Department of Revenue’s interpretation was not entitled to any deference because the Department of Revenue lacked specific expertise in the gaming industry and that the ministry’s informal directives were unfounded and appeared to be a ploy to support its contentious position:

First, the meaning of the term services does not involve the expertise of the agency . No one claims, for example, that services are a term of art in the gaming industry. Second, the persuasive value of the Bulletin is low, as it categorically states that event tickets are not deductible. without real analysis of the relevant statutory text. Third, the informality interpretation of agencies is problematic , since non-legislative rules such as manuals, interpretive notes, staff instructions, policy statements, circulars, bulletins, notices and press releases are entitled to much less deference than official regulations promulgated by ordinary regulatory processes. Finally, the 2015 Bulletin was published after the tax year at issue in this appeal, and it appears to have been published specifically because Greenwood prevailed at an earlier stage of this litigation, a practice which calls into question the objectivity of the Ministry. (emphasis added, footnotes and citations omitted) Wecht’s competition at 3 4.

Justice Wechts’ unequivocal language could be a less than subtle clue to taxpayers challenging other types of taxes when the department has provided informal advice beyond its knowledge to support its litigation position. The Supreme Court recently granted oral argument in Synthes and argumentation limited to two questions:

Did the Commonwealth Court err in holding that the Attorney General’s office was bound by the Revenue Department’s interpretation of 72 SP 7401 (3) 2 (a) (17)Subparagraph 17 and prohibits making an independent legal argument contrary to the department’s position, even where, as here, the attorney general has determined that the department’s position conflicts with the express language of the law and the intention of the general Assembly ? Did the Commonwealth Court err in upholding the departments’ interpretation of subparagraph 17 in relation to the express wording of the statute and the intention of the General Assembly?

Let’s go to the second question for debate first. As at Greenwood Gaming, the Department of Revenue has not issued formal guidance, such as a regulation approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Board, on its interpretation of subparagraph 17, which provides for the research of services for corporate net income tax purposes. As a result, the ministry backed up his interpretation with informal advice and historical practice. Arguably, as in Greenwood Gaming, the Department has changed its statutory interpretation to accommodate its current position on litigation.

Now let’s move on to the first question, on which many taxpayers are eagerly awaiting the resolution of the courts. Here, and setting aside how it got to this level, the court will rule on what happens when the Department of Revenue and the Attorney General’s office come up with conflicting interpretations of tax laws. The resolution of this issue by the courts is likely to have broad procedural, political and practical implications.

For these reasons, the Greenwood Gaming deal and Justice Wechts in particular remind taxpayers of a straightforward avenue that may be available to successfully challenge Revenue Department interpretations in some cases. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the courts’ approach in Greenwood Gaming can impact Synthes as well as other taxpayer challenges against the Department of Revenue’s interpretations of Pennsylvania tax laws.

Author Info

Michael semes is an advisor to BakerHostetler in Philadelphia and is part of the firm’s local and national tax group. He is also a Professor of Practice at the Charles Widger Law School of Villanova University in the Taxation Graduate Program.

