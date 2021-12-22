Entertainment
'83 Celeb Review: "Couldn't spot Ranveer Singh onscreen, only Kapil Dev"
'83' stars Ranveer, Deepika, Jiiva, Pankaj and many more
The film is directed by Kabir Khan
"Always shaken and with tears in my eyes at the artistry and the emotions," Suniel wrote
83 is the most anticipated film in the Bollywood film industry. 83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Saqib Saleem Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and Rhairya Karwa. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. 83 revolves around the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film sparked enthusiasm among fans with the launch of the trailer, songs, promos and collaborations with stars of the Southern film industry . Many celebrities praised the company after watching the preview. Monday, a private screening of 83 took place in Bombay. Rhea Chakraborty, Diana Penty, Suniel Shetty were alongside many celebrities spotted at the event. After the screening, celebrities shared their reviews of the sports drama,83:
Suniel Shetty used his Twitter account to share a post for the film and wrote, “I went to see Ranveer Singh in ’83. I couldn’t spot him. There was only Kapil Dev onscreen. An incredible transformation I am stunned beyond it A cast of actors who could have left Lords I had goose bumps as if I was reliving 1983. Still shaken and tears in my eyes at the artistry and emotions. “
See Suniel Shetty’s post here:
Rhea Chakraborty also shared her take on her Instagram story. She wrote: “I watched 83 the movie yesterday. Absolutely loved the movie Kabir Khan sir you gave us a masterpiece. Ranveer Singh I have no word for you you are so good Osaoib Saleem, you rock star. I loved your performance, hats off to the whole cast and crew. Thank you. Please go see the movie. It’s brilliant. “
Actors like Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Roshni Chopra and singer Palak Muchhal have also shared their reviews on their social media about 83.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared her perspective in a tweet and described the film as “pure magic” and “mazaa aa gaya” while enjoying it thoroughly.
She also wrote “sixer” and “the fate of the park”, she also called the film “just fantastic”. Sharing the tweet, she wrote: “And that’s a sixer !!! Team 83 the park’s spell !!! Proud feeling for every Indian the movie makes me feel nostalgic euphoric – it’s just fantastic Kapil Dev paaji tussi super ho Thumbs up Thumbs up Thumbs up. Take a bow Wah. Mazaa aa gaya. “
See Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s tweet here:
Now I am looking at # 83. OMG pure magic. I feel like I’m really there !! Wow. well done
Special mention to the actor who plays #Srikanth in # 83. Superb performance
And it’s a sixer !!! Team # 83 leaves the park !!! Proud to be for every Indian, the film makes me feel a nostalgic euphoria – it’s just fantastic. #KapilDev paaji tusi super ho ????????????@rajankapoor@kabirkhankk@RanveerOfficial@deepikapadukone take an arcwah. Mazaa aa gaya
Roshni Chopra shared a story on Instagram and wrote that she was “clean”, she also added that Kabir Khan had achieved “a victory as important and immortal as his subject”. Roshni Chopra also credited Kabir’s wife Mini Mathur with being the filmmaker’s “backbone”.
Palak Muchhal shared an Instagram story according to which the film was a “respectful ode” to the historic triumph of director Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh and “The Amazing Team.” Palak Muchhal added that it was a “surreal” and “wonderful” experience to revisit the event of 83, which she had heard from her parents.
A private screening of 83 people took place on Monday evening. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Diana Penty, Suniel Shetty were seen at the 83rd screening. Tusshar Kapoor, Himesh Reshammiya with his wife Sonia, comedian Ashish Chanchlani, Tahir Raj were also seen. Maniesh Paul was also clicked during the screening. Tahira Kashyap and her sister-in-law Akhriti Khurana were also seen during the screening.
Rhea Chakraborty was also pictured during the screening.
Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia clicked during the screening.
Tahira Kashyap and her sister-in-law Akhriti Khurana.
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover was also present.
83 releases on December 24.
