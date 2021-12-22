How to Get Data Jobs at Netflix, Roku, and Other Hollywood Companies

As streaming increasingly dominates Hollywood, entertainment companies have expanded their data operations.

Companies such as Netflix, WarnerMedia, and Roku have stepped up their recruitments in the data and analytics space.

Streamers are looking for candidates with deep technical knowledge and a critical mind.

increasingly dominates entertainment, disrupting traditional models of creation and distribution, Hollywood legacy companies as well as digital disruptors have rapidly expanded their data operations to efficiently mine data and use information about the audience that attract and retain the public.

Executives who were on Insider’s list of Hollywood’s top data managers spoke about what they are looking for to grow their teams as competition for data and analytics workers intensifies.

“This is definitely a very accelerated time for building these teams,” said Colleen Fahey Rush, Senior Vice President and Director of Research, ViacomCBS. “A generation or even a decade ago, we were end users of data that we licensed from other companies, and now we manage data engineering and create our own data. For that, you need a great team of data and analytics engineers. ”

Netflix



the data science group of, which was restructured earlier this year to unify data science, analytics, data engineering and consumer insight, grew nearly 15% year-on-year; Roku’s analytics team nearly doubled in size in 2021, with plans to double again over the next 12 months. And HBO Max’s data group has also expanded its data operations, tripling the size of the team between October 2020 and October 2021 with more hiring plans in the coming months.

“We are trying to hire a number of people as quickly as possible,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi, the ad-supported free-to-air television platform that was acquired by Fox Entertainment in early 2020. ” Obviously we have a strong bar, because the type of people we hire, both technically and non-technically, tend to be very analytical. “

Overall, data managers said the characteristics of a good job candidate include deep technical knowledge, a collaborative nature, and the ability to think critically.

At Netflix, which has reshaped Hollywood with its data-driven approach to streaming, new hires need to get creative in problem-solving.

“I often ask applicants for an example of a situation where they leveraged data science, analytics, or research to solve a problem that was previously thought to be intractable, unmeasurable, or unknowable,” said Elizabeth Stone, vice president of data and ideas at Netflix in an email. to Insider, adding that an inventive approach is also essential. “We are looking for creativity in problem solving skills and the ability to translate data into business impact without a predefined roadmap. “

Data scientists are ranked # 2 on Glassdoor’s annual job site “50 Best Jobs in America for 2021“in terms of earning potential, job satisfaction and number of job openings. There are currently over 5,970 Data Scientist positions open across all industries listed on Glassdoor, with openings at companies such as as Netflix, WarnerMedia, Roku and Tubi.

Stone, who expects data science to play a bigger role in areas like visual effects in the future, offered some advice to those in the discipline hoping to get into entertainment.

“There are a lot of skills that are common, including machine learning, experimentation, analytics, data engineering, and consumer research, but the app is new,” Stone said. “You have to have a passion for our mission to entertain the world, and also some creativity in how data can be used to achieve better results for [Netflix] members in a deeply creative and artistic space. ”

Tim Yoo, Roku’s senior director and head of analytics, put it another way.

“First of all, being interested in entertainment, half the battle to be successful is going to be maintaining an interest in what you are working on! ”Yoo said in an email to Insider.“ Second, be curious. As the old saying goes, “Knowledge is power”. However, this knowledge is only acquired out of curiosity. Ask questions of your teammates, yourself and the data. “