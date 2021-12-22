Dan Webb: The Foxx Office’s Handling of Jussie Smollett’s Initial Charges Was a Shame | Chicago News





The special prosecutor who secured convictions this month against Jussie Smollett said the way the Cook County prosecutor’s office resolved the original criminal charges of the former Empire stars was a shame and Kim Foxx and other members of his office had lied to the public about how it had happened.

In an interview with Chicago Tonight on Tuesday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said the Foxx office could not explain how it came to the decision to dismiss the original disorderly conduct indictment filed against Smollett, calling it movement of massive confusion and operational failure.

To totally dismiss the whole case, don’t demand a guilty plea from Mr. Smollett, just give him a full pass so he can go out on the streets and say in Chicago: to the Goodbye, I didn’t do anything wrong and I’m getting out of here, after what he did at the Chicago Police Department, to have this resolution come to pass is a shame, he said. It’s a shame and that’s what caused it all.

Webbs’ comments come a day after a judge released a recap report detailing the prosecutor’s special investigation into Foxx and his office’s actions regarding the Smollett case.

In it, Webb and his team said members of the state attorneys office couldn’t explain why they decided to dismiss this first wave of charges just 19 days after Smollett was indicted for orchestrating a false racist and homophobic attack on himself.

Although the special prosecutor could not find any evidence of wrongdoing by Foxx or anyone in his office, he said the case represented a major failure of operations.

After Foxx withdrew from the Smollett case, his then first aide, Joseph Magats, and another deputy prosecutor, Risa Lanier, took up the charge. But when asked in interviews with the Webbs team, who made this deal with Smollett, these two both pointed out.

Every leader of this office that had been in this office before, we interviewed 43 of them, each of them said This is unheard of, unless you have a substantial change in evidence, and it could happen, (but) all of them say it didn’t happen here, Webb said.

Webb said Foxx and others then lied to the public about why the case was closed, saying they settled 5,700 cases the same way. During his investigation, Webb said he subpoenaed Foxx’s office to find even one case that was resolved the same way Smolletts was.

They couldn’t produce a single case, and yet they lied to the public and said they had 5,700 similar cases, he said. I just think it’s a pretty big deal failure.

During her interview with the Webbs team, Foxx herself said she was surprised at the way Magats and Lanier resolved the case and suggested that the matter may have been handled from this. way because they wanted this guy to be out of town.

Foxx legal counsel Michael Bromwich on Tuesday called the Webbs report deeply flawed. He again told Chicago Tonight that Webbs’ team found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing and no evidence that Foxx was involved in the case after she recused herself.

He also took issue with Webbs’ finding that Foxx lied to the public.

It is disappointing that Mr Webbs’ team has suggested that every misstatement, every incorrect statement, every misstatement is false and misleading, Bromwich said.

Rather, he claimed that these statements could be attributed to misinformation or a failed memory.

Webb was appointed special prosecutor in the Smollett case months after those initial charges were dismissed. He ultimately re-charged the actor with six counts of misconduct for lying to the Chicago Police Department about the hate crime hoax.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Smollett on five of those six counts. He is expected to be sentenced next year, although an official date has yet to be set.

Webb said on Tuesday that while some want to downplay this (Smollett) he has committed serious and substantial criminal misconduct.

He continually lied to the Chicago Police Department and cost the city $ 130,000 overtime and put that city through hell, Webb said. It was wrong, it was not a trivial crime, he lied and reported a false crime to (Chicago Police), but then he made it worse.

Webbs’ full interview airs Tuesday night on Chicago Tonight.

