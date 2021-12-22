Entertainment
Chicago will require proof of vaccination in restaurants and bars
Baseball fans gather at the Sluggers Sports Bar across from Wrigley Field before the start of the sold-out game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals on June 11, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Chicago will require proof of coronavirus vaccination in restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor locations because the rapidly spreading omicron variant is leading to an increase in Covid-19 infections, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Tuesday.
Lightfoot said the requirement would take effect on Jan.3 and apply to places in the country’s third largest city where food and drink are served, including sports and entertainment venues and centers for fitness. This does not apply to people who take take out, who stay in a store for 10 minutes or less.
Lightfoot said the measure is needed due to an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations, with Chicago seeing numbers at similar levels to before vaccine availability. Chicago reports on average about 1,700 cases per day, up from about 300 per day just a few weeks ago, she said.
“To be clear, I haven’t been as concerned about Covid-19 since the early days of the pandemic in 2020,” Lightfoot said. She also urged people to get vaccinated, saying it was the only way to get life back to some kind of normalcy and the best way to save lives.
Illinois reported about 12,330 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the highest daily total in more than a year. Much of this increase was due to the omicron variant, raising fears of a winter wave.
Federal health officials said on Monday that omicron accounted for 73% of new infections last week, nearly six times more in just seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that the prevalence of omicron is even higher in some areas of the United States, with the variant responsible for about 90% of new infections in the industrial Midwest, New York area. , the Southeast and the Pacific Northwest.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that the city will require proof of vaccination for workers and customers of many interior companies starting in mid-January. New York and San Francisco already require it.
Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, called the Chicago requirement a “reasonably measured approach.”
“It’s definitely better than shutting down businesses,” he said.
Lightfoot said there will be a weekly testing option for unvaccinated employees, but no testing option for customers. Proof of vaccination can be a physical card or a photo of the card. The requirement does not apply to places of worship, elementary and secondary schools, grocery stores, and office or residential buildings.
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said the requirement will apply to anyone aged 5 and over, and that they must be “fully vaccinated,” what the CDC currently defines as two weeks. after the second dose of the vaccine. For people 16 years of age and over, a valid photo ID must be presented with the vaccination record.
Much of the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe disease. Early studies suggest that those vaccinated will need a booster to have the best chance of preventing omicron infection, but even without the extra dose, the vaccination should still offer strong protection against serious illness and death.
Arwady said 32.5% of Chicago residents aged 18 and over received booster shots.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/21/chicago-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-at-restaurant-bars-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]