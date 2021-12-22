Sarah Ann Masse on Her Hire Survivors Hollywood Initiative

In 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, actress, comedian and writer Sarah Ann Masse filed allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein.

In the years that followed, Weinstein was convicted of rape, sentenced to 23 years in New York City, and awaits another sexual assault trial in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Masse regained power by launching his own initiative, Hire Hollywood survivors, and bringing her activism to the projects in which she was chosen to ensure better working conditions and increased opportunities for survivors who have faced reprisals in the entertainment industry.

While Weinstein’s rape conviction is likely to be overturned, allegations of sexual misconduct continue to be made against a number of prominent men in Hollywood. This month, people filed allegations against “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth, CNN’s Chris Cuomo and “X-Men” director Bryan Singer. And while progress has been made in exposing bad sexual behavior, many survivors express a common fear when telling their stories: retaliation for coming forward.

The mass initiative, Hire Survivors Hollywood, aims to strengthen support for survivors of sexual violence in the entertainment industry by encouraging those in positions of power to make a commitment to hire survivors and silence breakers, and give them a fair chance through hearings, meetings and interviews. , like anyone else trying to be successful in entertainment.

Masse hopes his initiative will create a safe and fair work environment, increase representation in the industry, and encourage people who have been victims of sexual violence to come forward without fear of their careers being jeopardized.

“We know that if survivors of sexual violence who have yet to speak out see those who have come forward being punished for telling the truth, it will make them less likely to come forward,” Masse said. Variety, adding that the survivors are then overwhelmed by “the burden of silence, leaving predators free to continue operating in the industry, making our work environments less safe for everyone.”

Hire Survivors Hollywood started out as a hashtag in late 2017. Masse began using #HireSurvivorsHollywood and talking about retaliation, after learning she was blacklisted by the company for speaking out against Weinstein. The initiative was officially launched in early 2020, after Masse spoke during a panel with other survivors at the Athena Film Festival. Now, Hire Survivors Hollywood helps guide productions on how to work with survivors through all stages, from development to release, and across all departments, spanning actors, writers, directors, costumers, handles, editors and more.

“The key is for these wonderful talents, above and below the line, to have opportunities again, ”Masse said.

For starters, Hire Survivors Hollywood helps productions find survivors to audition for a more inclusive casting process. On set, the initiative encourages the hiring of a trauma educator to organize a training session with the cast and crew before the cameras shoot, a mental health professional for the days of filming who could deal with content triggering and privacy coordinators.

So far, Masse has partnered with independent filmmakers and takes care of her own communication with those she knows in the film community. But, the overall goal is to work with major Hollywood studios to normalize the hiring of survivors. She reveals to Variety that it is currently working on expansion efforts to reach a larger scale, with Crop, an initiative founded by the Sundance Institute and Women In Film (WIF).

“The fight for gender equality in Hollywood is also the fight to end gender-based violence and harassment in Hollywood. We need to go beyond improving the number of women hired on a production and look at what we’re all doing to make sure these workplaces are free from harassment, ”said ReFrame director Andria Wilson Mirza, which is working with Hire Survivors Hollywood on the new toolkit, which will launch in the new year to provide resources and training to producers committed to creating safer settings.

“Victims of sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry have faced blacklists and retaliation for too long,” says Kirsten Schaffer, CEO of WIF. “We must be committed to making the voices of survivors who speak out against abuse heard and helping them pursue the careers they deserve. Hire Survivors Hollywood is an important initiative that empowers decision makers and fosters the respect and care survivors deserve.

According to Anita Hill’s Hollywood Commission, which surveyed nearly 10,000 entertainment workers in 2020 about abuse in Hollywood, 75% of employees who spoke out against workplace abuse faced some form of retaliation.

Masse says she has been “largely excluded from the more traditional parts of our industry,” noting that in the three and a half years since she spoke about Weinstein, she has had about a half- dozen auditions. Before speaking out in 2017, she said she auditioned at least four times a month, and it was like an unknown transplant that was new to Los Angeles.

“Retaliation and blacklists are alive and well,” Masse said.

Last month, Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino said in an interview that she was blacklisted from Hollywood for 20 years because of the retaliation she faced from Weinstein. “I mourn the loss of the two decades of career that I would have had, ”Sorvino told Vanity Fair in November.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Eliza Dushku, who was fired from the CBS series “Bull” in 2018 after accusing star Michael Weatherly of sexual harassment, testified before the House Judiciary Committee in November to fight against forced arbitration. Dushku testified that she “worried that if I pushed back or reacted strongly, my work might be in danger, or my reputation could suffer.

Masse says the recent revelations show the fear still associated with the idea of ​​coming forward in the post #MeToo era of the entertainment industry. Major publications have allowed women to speak under pseudonyms, in order to protect their privacy, as evidenced by recent Noth stories where three women spoke anonymously, alleging sexual assault and rape. (As a result of the allegations, which the actor denies, he was fired by his agency and fired from “The Equalizer” on CBS.)

With her activism, Masse hopes Hollywood takes it one step further and doesn’t just listen to survivors and hold abusers accountable for bad sexual behavior, but in fact recognize the very reason survivors want to be heard – to be considered to be human beings; not just the accusers, who are plagued by their names printed next to their “canceled” attackers on Google.

So far, Masse has managed to secure the engagement of two films in which she was cast: “Through the Rinse ”, a Latin crime film from Schoolhouse Pictures, and“A more perfect union ”, a drama described as a COVID era whistleblower drama that will be the star former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner.

“Through the Rinse”, directed by writer Jason Avalos and slated to begin production in New Orleans in early 2022, tells the story of the infamous “Aguila Blancos”, who were the Bonnie & Clyde of the 1990s . Masse joined the cast, alongside Eme Ikwuakor, Maria Elena Laas and Diana Pombo. Avalos, who developed the project with Jason Cherubini of Dawn’s Light Media says: “As a BIPOC filmmaker I’m very much aware of my trauma and marginalization, so it made sense for me to team up with Hire Survivors Hollywood to create opportunities for another group of people facing retaliation and marginalization. .

“A more perfect union” DDirected by Ian Mark and Blaize Hall, Turner will star as a progressive presidential candidate in the 2020 election. Masse is part of the cast which also includes George Wyner, Quei Tann and Calinda Jade. The film is produced by Pasadonuts LLC, which has made a commitment to Hire Survivors Hollywood.

“We believe that aligning ourselves with the survivors surrounds us with people who are not only talented, but have depth and strength of character,” says Hall, who adds, “If our storyline is to grapple with conflicting material, we want actors on board who are ready to use their voices for the greater good.

Hall’s co-director Mark says he met Masse early in the casting process to think about how best to work with his initiative. After Masse posted to social media from a first table reading, many survivors heard about the project and submitted. The filmmakers then included a note in their breakdown about their commitment to inclusive recruiting and encouraged actors to identify themselves as such, if they felt comfortable. “I want to stress that we didn’t pick anyone in this movie purely on the basis of their survivor status, ”said Mark. Variety.

“For us, it wasn’t so much about opening doors for some people and not for others,” he adds. “It was about widening the door so that all kinds of actors with all kinds of career paths would feel comfortable walking through the door.”