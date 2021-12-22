Holidays first | Culture & Leisure

To spread the Christmas cheer, Telluride Arts presents the Mahoney Drive Party Choir’s first annual Flatliner Express Singalong at the Transfer Warehouse Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

We wanted to do something for the holidays since the city is so crowded and it’s hard for people to be inside. It’s great to be able to provide a space that people feel comfortable in, said Jereb Carter, manager of the transfer warehouse.

Thursday night’s event will feature songs the whole family can sing along to, even dogs are welcome. The evening will start with holiday classics, like Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer. As the evening progresses, it will evolve into songs more aimed at adults, like the Beatles, explained Sean Mahoney, who has formed a band just for the event.

Mahoney, a musical theater composer, guitarist and DJ, said he jumped at the chance when organizers asked him if he wanted to put on a holiday show. Mahoney recruited local Telluride Megan Knowles on vocals and Jeff Miller on mandolin and violin to help keep the participants in a relatively similar tone. Mahoney looks forward to singing being an annual event in Telluride.

I just wanted to create a tradition in the city where everyone gathers around the fire and sings. All the momentum for it was like, whether it’s sweet or icy, we have this wonderful space that has been such a great source of community and coming together since COVID, Mahoney said.

The name Flatliner Express Singalong is a play on words inspired by the Christmas movie The Polar Express.

Everyone rides the Flatliner Express, so to speak, said Mahoney.

The Flatliner itself is a staple cocktail in town. The drink is usually made with 1 ounce of vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and fresh espresso.

According to foodietravelusa.com, “The Flatliner is arguably Telluride’s signature drink.”

People who come to this popular mountain town typically look for the type of adrenaline-filled vacation that is packed with skiing, mountain biking, and hiking, rather than lounging by a pool all day. It’s no wonder the city’s cult cocktail, aptly named “The Flatliner,” is designed to get you drunk while keeping you going for hours, according to the website.

The Flatliner will keep you warm and ring a little louder than normal while singing Christmas carols in the warehouse. But Flatliners won’t be the only drink available Thursday, Carter said.

We will have a lot of hot drink promotions. Hot chocolate for the kids, hot cider for the parents, he added.

There will be radiators and fireplaces placed throughout the open warehouse. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly, but festively.

People can look forward to a wide variety of holiday songs throughout the evening. Mahoney’s favorite holiday album is The Beach Boys Christmas Album, but he also added that a group of us are in a huge Beatles phase. Mahoney and the band will also be accepting song requests.

Christmas songs are nostalgic for different people for different reasons. Everyone has their own kind of trigger, which is why I think vacation music lasts so long, Mahoney said.

Mahoney wrote a song especially for the singalong titled Twelve Days of Telluride Christmas, placing a local and unique twist on The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Carter and Mahoney both envision the evening as a true family and community event.

It’s been so long that many of us haven’t hung out, and everyone’s been so safe and so good here, and we’re still in this place where we don’t always feel like we can hang out. . It’s nice to have a connection and sing stuff we all love, hum some tunes and spend a minute together right before Christmas, Mahoney said. There is no better place to be at Christmas.

For more information on events at the transfer warehouse, visit telluridearts.org.