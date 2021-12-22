“The Matrix Resurrections” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Given the special nature of Lana Wachowski Matrix resurrections and the plot’s reliance on details that many will consider spoilers, it seems wise to put something aside: if you liked The matrix and hated sequels (or just found them unsatisfactory), check this one out. Have fun. (But wear a mask.)

If you’re part of the much smaller club that thinks suites were underrated examples of clever myths, it’s possible Resurrections Will Break Your Heart: While he doesn’t claim that the giant storylines of these two films didn’t happen, he gives up much of their self-importance and doesn’t feel the need to wow viewers with new ideas or technical inventions.

Matrix resurrections The bottom line

After 22 years, doing little more than remaking the original is probably fair play.

Release date: December 22 (Warner Bros. Pictures) To throw: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith Director: Lana wachowski Screenwriters: Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, Aleksandar Hemon Rated R, 2 hours 27 minutes

It’s, in other words, the kind of sequel Hollywood wants the most – pretty much the same as the premiere, with just enough novelty to justify its existence – albeit one that thinks it can have both. meaning, both bowing and mocking the industry’s need to constantly regurgitate familiar stories. It’s impossible to explain this sentence without revealing the details of the film’s premise, so read on at your own risk.

Whatever exactly happened to Neo when he seemed to sacrifice himself at the end of the third film, he’s now back in digital simulation, living again as a two-decade-old Thomas Anderson. Anderson went on to become a successful video game designer whose greatest creation was (get this) a blockbuster game trilogy called The matrix. Part of Anderson knows these games are a story he actually lived, but he’s let the squares around him convince him he’s mentally ill: he regularly sees an anonymous analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) who tells him gives medicine (blue pills, natch) and helps him talk through the violent episodes in which he imagines the whole world to be a simulated reality from which he must escape.

Anderson didn’t exactly leave his fight with the Matrix behind – he wrote chunks of code, “modals,” in which the AI ​​characters play through variations of scenes that he can’t help but play with. think – but professionally, it is his distant past. Imagine his shock when an associate told him that “our beloved parent company, Warner Bros.” decided it was time to make a Matrix sequel, and will do so with or without Anderson’s participation.

Something like this apparently happened in our own world: Several years ago there was talk of a reboot without Wachowski written by Zak Penn, possibly to play Michael B. Jordan. Two years later, plans had changed, with Lana Wachowski, without an original partner Lilly, on board to direct and co-write.

Regardless of the significance of Lana’s lonely move, or its possible relationship to the association of the film’s sole creator Thomas with a morally and creatively suspicious business partner (Jonathan Groff), there is no misunderstanding of what is to come. then on the screen. In a long sequence where shallow young people reflect on Anderson’s new game for him, the filmmakers distance themselves from their project. They laugh at moviegoers who find the philosophical ambitions of sequels pretentious, imagining audiences as crazy just wanting more time. And once that selfish interlude is over, that’s almost exactly what they give them.

In a sequence intentionally reminiscent of his counterpart from the first film, Thomas Anderson has another chance to follow mysterious strangers out of the simulation his brain lives in. Things are a little different with this extraction, but not too much: As the film condescendingly notes, “a little nostalgia” goes a long way in easing anxiety in those who move from one reality to another. (Perhaps this is why Wachowski uses so many clips from previous films, needlessly depicting Neo’s memories throughout this adventure.)

Finally, we are with Neo in the “real” world, where the flesh-and-blood survivors have learned to work with some of the machines they once fought. This community, still stuck far below the Earth’s surface, has seen its ups and downs since Neo left. Without revealing anything (or pointing fingers at the unanswered questions of the scenario), let’s just say Resurrections has a satisfying explanation of why Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus was replaced by the one played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

One or two more familiar faces will appear, but Neo’s most important teammates are newcomers who took inspiration from the legends of his exploits to escape the Matrix. Chief among them is Bugs (Jessica Henwick), who can kick a lot of simulated butt despite wearing sunglasses with the frames going straight through the middle of her field of vision. (The movie’s outrageous wardrobe, designed by Lindsay Pugh, is a lot of fun, but these glasses push the envelope.)

Carrie-Anne Moss features prominently on the movie poster, but be prepared to wait a long time for Trinity. She was also re-Matrixed, and the fictional life given to her there has a hold on her. Machine guns, flying robots and goo pods notwithstanding, some of the most engaging scenes in the photo are when Neo / Thomas interacts with Trinity in this world, where she is a married mother named Tiffany, and tries to persuade her to remember the life they lived. once shared.

Saving Trinity becomes the sole point of the film, which allows us to stop keeping track of all the Oracles, Architects and Keymasters and anything that got in the way of the sequels. As this mission unfolds, we’re bringing together the ways that Wachowski (writing with novelists David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon) reimagined some figures from the original trilogy. These re-imaginations generally make sense and open up new interpretive possibilities for fans who feel that these action blockbusters deserve a deeper analysis. But they tend to work better on paper than on screen, failing to crystallize meaning, sound, and image as perfectly as, say, Hugo Weaving did as Agent Smith did.

As for the action, it is quite pleasant even if you have mostly seen it already. Ordinary Matrix dwellers sometimes turn into an insane swarm of attackers – not as spooky as watching Agent Smith possess other people’s bodies, but good for some zombie apocalypse style battles (and for a fight against a Japanese shinkansen who owes something to Train to Busan). Bullet time is tweaked, not as a tool for cinematic excitement, but as a way to get the air out of Neo’s sails.

Resurrections leaves a lot of things unexplored. For a film that makes such strong references to the real world, its inability to address the place the “red pill” symbolism has found in right-wing propaganda comes as a slight surprise. (The dialogue even contains the word “sheep,” a favorite of those selling conspiracies online.) And there’s nothing here to inspire hope that, if Warners or anyone else insists on more sequels, they’ll be worth it. worth seeing. But as someone who watched Reloaded and Revolutions more than once, vainly trying to believe they were good (and willingly taking a blue pill that would erase them from my memory), i actually can’t wait to see this one again.