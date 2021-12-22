Rylan Clark reveals secret feud with best actor

RYLAN CLARK is one of the nicest guys in show business, but unfortunately not everyone in the business is as likable as him.

Turns out even he can’t charm the sharpest of celebrities.

In a new interview, the hopeful X Factor host revealed a long-standing secret feud with another household name.

Rylan claims to have heard the celebrity rebuff him while filming ALAN CARRs Chatty Man in 2013.

He said: Shortly after The X Factor, I went to Chatty Man. There was a guest on the show who is quite a famous actor in this country.

“I could hear him scolding me, saying, Why is that idiot on the show? He’s an absolute this-and-that. I let him down, but I always bet him.

A few years passed and Rylan stumbled upon the same actor at the National Television Awards.

After her fame exploded from posting jobs on Big Brother and This Morning, their next reunion couldn’t have been more different.

Rylan said: In 2016 and 2017 I was a candidate for the NTA and they asked me to present an award. I go backstage and see this guy walking towards me.

He reaches out and says, Rylan, it’s so nice to meet you. I am a big fan.

My daughters absolutely love you and they will kill me if I don’t take a picture with you. Please can we have a photo together?

I had a little reality check and thought, either hit it or do the decent thing for girls. So I said, yes, absolutely.

Rylan added: As I walked away I turned around and said, buddy, we already met on Chatty Man, back in 2013. Remember yelling at me ?.

I put on my detective hat and think I know who this actor could be. But I think I’ll save this for a rainy day.

Jay is a Del of a Dancer

THE Repair Shops Jay Blades has an unlikely hero inspiring his turn on Strictlys Christmas Special Del Boy from Only Fools And Horses.

Jay, a former market trader himself, will dance to the sitcom theme song with pro Luba Mushtuk.

He said: Only Fools And Horses is all about the underdog, and that’s how I felt when I was growing up in a poor part of Hackney.

“He was an outsider raised in a poor part of Peckham. But you watched the antics of Del Boy and Rodney and Uncle Albert, and there was hope.

Del would say to Rodney, this time next year, be millionaires. It just concerned me as a young man growing up in London at the time.

You can see Jay and Lubas dancing on Christmas Day.

Ricky’s rant

I THINK it’s fair to say that Ricky Gervais is not a fan of Christmas TV. In his latest rant, the comic who made his name on Channel 4 and BBC2 said he doesn’t even watch terrestrial TV.

He revealed: I don’t know what to recommend, I don’t even know what’s on TV at Christmas. I don’t even think there’s anything on TV at Christmas.

A few years ago I watched something and I said it was awesome and now I watch it and I go, it’s not great because now I know what is great.

The award-winning black comedy from Rickys After Life returns to Netflix for a third series on January 14.

“Dirty Duchess” of Argyll

HER Duchess of Argyll has long been nicknamed the Dirty Duchess – but Claire Foy is sick of it.

Margaret was so named after racy photos were exhibited in court during her divorce.

But The Crown actress, who plays the socialite on BBC A Very British Scandal, said she thought the term was misogynistic.

Claire said: Margaret’s sexuality seems to have turned into another personality or something outside of herself, which I find really weird and weird.

Calling her the Dirty Duchess is so misogynistic and I’d like to think things have changed, but I don’t think so. It’s depressing.

I think the law doesn’t treat women particularly well at all.

* Watch A Very British Scandal on Boxing Day at 9 p.m., BBC1.

Glam Amanda in the Red Sea

AMANDA HOLDEN looked red for her appearance on the Christmas special I Can See Your Voice.

She said: It’s the perfect show to watch Christmas and it has everything you would expect. We are dressed until new.

Paddy McGuinness, host of the BBC1 Celebrity Guess Which Guest Can or Can’t Sing, dropped a gray blazer but was caught up with a festive arrival, in a sleigh.

I Can See Your Voice is Friday at 9:30 p.m.

