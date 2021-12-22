D96, Brookfield to accept crossing guard agreement

Riverside Elementary School District 96 and the Village of Brookfield are set to approve an agreement that would allow the village to use the Hollywood School for rent-free recreation programs during the summer and three weekday afternoons during the school year in exchange for the provision of two crossing guards for the Hollywood school free of charge.

A draft intergovernmental agreement was drawn up after meetings between Brookfield Village Director Tim Wiberg and District 96 Superintendent Martha Ryan-Toye and District 96 Finance and Business Operations Director Jim Fitton .

But there could be a stumbling block. When discussing the issue at their December 15 meeting, several District 96 members said that if they approved the facility-sharing agreement they wanted, all District 96 residents, not just those who live in Brookfield, would be billed the Brookfield Resident Rate for any programs held at the Hollywood School.

I think if we were to make this deal the costs should be the same as it is taxpayers’ money, said David Barsotti, a member of the District 96 School Board, a resident of the Riverside part of the Ward. ‘Hollywood.

School board member Stephanie Gunn, a resident of the Brookfield part of the Hollywood neighborhood, agreed.

Regardless of the programming offered in our building, these courses should be offered at the same cost to residents or non-residents. [of Brookfield], Gunn said.

When Wiberg was briefed on the school board members’ perspective by a Landmark reporter, he said he was unsure whether charging non-Brookfields in District 96 the resident rate would be a problem. Wiberg said he had not been briefed by Ryan-Toye on the views of school board members.

It didn’t show up in any of the conversations we had with her or any correspondence, so it’s not in the deal that my board was reviewing, Wiberg said.

Wiberg was asked if he thought the village council would agree to waive the non-resident fee for residents of District 96 who do not live in Brookfield for Hollywood School programs.

I don’t know, said Wiberg. Well, react if you have to.

During a discussion of the draft agreement at the Brookfield Village Board of Directors committee throughout the December 13 meeting, the agreement garnered general support, with only Administrator Kit Ketchmark questioning the arrangement.

In addition to having a facility-sharing agreement with the Riverside Department of Parks and Recreation, District 96 pays half the cost of crossing guards at its Riverside schools.

Ketchmark did not explicitly urge the village to seek the same arrangement, but his message was fairly clear. Riverside shares the facilities and District 96 pays the crossing guards. Why doesn’t Brookfield get the same deal?

Wiberg mentioned that there is only one school in District 96 in Brookfield. There are four (across three campuses) in Riverside, with several dangerous crossing sites requiring multiple crossing guards, particularly in downtown Riversides.

While Barsotti was most skeptical of the deal, saying the deal benefited Brookfield more than the school district, other school board members believed it was a good way to address the issue.

Sounds like a good deal to me, said school board chairman Dan Hunt. It is a much better solution that we pay them.

School board member Shari Klyber also supported the facility-sharing agreement.

It’s about community partnership, Klyber said.

The Brookfield Village Council and District 96 School Board are expected to vote in January on whether to approve the deal.

Bob Uphues contributed to this report.