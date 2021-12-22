Home Alone actor faces charges of allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend





THE CITY OF OKLAHOMA (KFOR) Devin Ratray, the actor who played Buzz McCallister in the first two “Home Alone” films, faces charges for allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend while in Oklahoma City earlier this month – this. The Oklahoma County District Attorney shared a probable cause affidavit for the charges with Nexstar’s KFOR. Devin Ratray at Alexander Wang & STXfilms New York Special Screening of Hustlers on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra / Getty Images for STXfilms / Alexander Wang) Ratray, 44, who played Macaulay Culkin’s older brother Kevin McCallister, was charged Tuesday with assault and strangling bodily harm. Walgreens and CVS Now Limit How Many Home COVID Tests You Can Buy

Ratray was in Oklahoma City to appear as a famous guest at a Christmas convention. On December 8, the actor and his girlfriend visited a steakhouse and bar where they both consumed alcohol, according to the affidavit. When two women approached the couple and asked for Ratray’s autograph, his girlfriend pulled out two signed autograph cards from her purse and gave each woman a card, she told the police. She said Ratray got mad at her for not charging the women for the autograph cards. They returned to their hotel and continued to argue, according to the affidavit. The argument turned physically violent in the hotel room, according to the police report. Ratray’s girlfriend told police he pressed one of his hands to her throat and pressed his other hand to her mouth. “[The] the victim had difficulty breathing while she was strangled and while the accused’s hand was over her mouth, ”the detective wrote in his report. “This is how you die,” she recalls telling him that Ratray. Get the latest news, weather and sports by subscribing to the WFXR mailing list

Ratray’s girlfriend struggled against him and bit his hand as it was pressed against his mouth. Ratray stopped choking her, but then punched her in the face, according to the police report. The woman managed to run out of the room. She suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest, and a sore right arm.

