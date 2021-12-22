Khloe Kardashian to Tristan Thompson: Dude, you almost gave me herpes!

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian on several occasions.

It’s not even a controversial statement.

It is simply a fact.

However, the most recent example of Thompson stepping out on Kardashian is quite different from the previous ones, for several major reasons.

First, it seems very likely that Tristan got Maralee Nichols pregnant.

If you’ve followed him, Nichols is a Houston-based personal trainer who filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson over the summer, alleging he got her pregnant on her birthday night in March.

For his part, Thompson did not deny having had a relationship with Nichols.

He just claimed it was very laid back and based only on casual dating for some (seemingly unprotected) sex.

Now, meanwhile, Thompson has made the situation even uglier.

Nichols, you see, gave birth to her son in late November.

In a statement shortly after, in which she applauded accusations that she was simply seeking publicity, Nichols mentioned that her work was provoked at the time.

“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I choose to embrace being a mother and doing my best for my son,” Nichols said last Friday.

“I don’t want any more media attention, and I don’t want a romantic relationship with Tristan either.”

In response to Maralee’s induction, Thompson went ahead with a recent case and questioned the reason for this procedure.

He said it must have been because Nichols was diagnosed with an STD.

“Since opening our private files to the media, I have been contacted by a source confirming that I should be verified as the petitioner [Maralee] was diagnosed with herpes, ”the report reads.

In other words?

Thompson alleges that an unidentified source told her Nichols had to give birth early because she had herpes.

Tristan offers no evidence for this claim.

“Therefore, it would make sense for the petitioner to have a designated delivery date,” Tristan’s legal document continues.

The paperwork then claims the Sacramento Kings forward was not the only athlete Nichols had been sexually involved with.

Thompson says:

“The petitioner told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limits of our relationship, namely that we might see each other sporadically for consensual casual sex only.”

Nichols, as you can imagine, had no choice but to respond to this personal and unproven claim.

“I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placental defect,” she wrote in an official response.

“There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced.”

In other words?

WTF, man! I don’t have herpes!

“I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” Nichols said, adding that she thought Thompson was “single and co-parent” in reference to his relationship with Kardashian.

“Tristan told me he was not having sex with anyone else; it was not casual sex and we had no arrangements,” she added.

Where is Khloe in the middle of all this back and forth?

She has not publicly commented on the scandal.

However, using Tristan’s own argument against him … a source now says Kardashian is ON.

Why?

Because if Thompson had casual sex with someone, he knew also had casual sex with other athletes (as Tristan claims), and if that other part made Tristan open to getting an STD …

… so that means Tristan was also having dangerous sex with Khloe at this time too!

“More than anything, Khloe is very upset that Tristan is saying that he didn’t know the other woman well, but that he knew her enough to be with her unprotected,” an insider told The Sun.

“As the reality of what happened dawned on her, which shook her the most because he could have put her health at risk …

“There is no going back.

“She was last duped and will not let anyone put her happiness or her health at risk.”

Seriously.

What a total and complete jacka $$, isn’t it?

Soon Tristan will undergo a paternity test and we will know for sure whether or not he is the father of Nichols’ son.