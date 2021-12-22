11 Actors Who Auditioned For Famous Roles In TV And Movies





There is nothing quite like being appointed to a position for a job opportunity like in Hollywood. Over the years, several actors have stepped forward to reveal famous roles they auditioned for and lost for, later learning that another actor – or friend – received the role for them. For example, Courteney Cox previously auditioned for the role of Rachel Green in Friends, but was later chosen to play Monica Geller. And we’re all the happier for that that she’s perfect in the role – just like Jennifer Aniston in the role of Green. And Harry Potter ‘s Tom Felton had originally chosen the lead role in the film franchise, as well as the character of Ron Weasley. But we can’t imagine anyone else putting the icy blonde Draco Malfoy on, can we? Fortunately, as in the case of Cox and Felton, many stars who failed to secure a role ended up being cast in the same project later but in a different role, or in a completely different franchise and movie. , which ultimately makes it a huge name. in Tinseltown. And their experiences show that when one door closes another always opens. Here is a list of actors who have auditioned and missed famous roles:

1 Kristin Davis – Friends Monica During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in December 2021 Sex and the cityDavis recalls auditioning for the role of Monica Geller in Friends. As fans know, the role ended up going to Courteney Cox. Davis said she was “one of 8,000 young girls who read for Monica”. “Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time and were dating,” she continued. “The rest of us were like unemployed actor-waitress types and hung out after class.” The actor noted that she found out she lost the role to Cox while the couple were shopping together. 2 Jeremy Strong – Roman Roy of the Estate The actor recently revealed that he originally ran for the role of Roman Roy in Succession, not Kendall. According to Strong’s December 2021 New Yorker interview executive producer Adam McKay gave the actor the pilot script and said, “Tell me what role you hook up with.” Strong immediately chose Roman. “I was like, ‘Oh, wow, Roman is such a cool character,” Strong said. “He’s like that bon vivant. I could do something that I had never done before. ” The role ended up going to Kieran Culkin, and series creator Jesse Armstrong agreed he could try out the role of Kendall. And the rest is history. 3 Chadwick Boseman – Guardians of the Galaxy Destroyer Drax The late actor originally auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer guardians of the galaxy. In an interview on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Boseman said: ‘I didn’t think I was going to get it. And that’s weird too, because it’s a testament, I think, to Marvel, because after every movie you know, The ant Man has a different tone and feeling, we didn’t know what it was going to be, we didn’t know what Guardians was going to be. So I didn’t know what it was. I only had a few pages at the time. So it was good to come and play and see what they did with it. Ultimately, actor Dave Bautista got the role, but Marvel Studio casting director Sarah Finn kept Boseman in mind for the time of casting. Black Panther. “Sometimes that’s how it works as an actor,” Boseman continued. “You go there knowing you’re not going to get it, but you meet people who, they might be like, ‘He’s not this, but we’ll put him in that something else. “So I feel like that was one of the times they were like, ‘Hey, we can use that later.’ Ultimately, Boseman was cast in Black Pantheris the leader T’Challa. 4 Natasha Lyonne – Orange is the new Lorna of blacks The red-haired actor is famous for playing Nicky Nichols in the hit series, but the star originally wanted to audition for the character of Lorna, who went to Yael Stone. Stone actually wanted to play Nicky, but the casting directors wanted Lyonne to play Nicky, so the actors ended up getting the roles the other wanted. 5 Madelaine Petsch – Betty Cooper from Riverdale Who would have thought Petsch was reading for Betty on the show? As fans know too well, the role inevitably went to Lili Reinhart and Petsch was cast to play Cheryl Blossom. “I’m pretty sure they always knew they wanted me for Cheryl,” Petsch said in a Q&A on her YouTube channel in 2017. “Then, four months later, I came for Cheryl!” 6 Amanda Seyfried – Regina George Wicked Girls We can’t quite understand Rachel McAdams not as Regina George, and Seyfried as Karen Smith as well. However, Seyfried was so close to landing the role of George, but director Mark Waters believed his portrayal of the character was not as “intimidating” as McAdams’ version. “She played it in a much more ethereal way, but still pretty scary. She was scarier, but oddly, less intimidating, ”he said previously. Vulture. seven Lindsay Lohan – Wicked Girls Regina George Seyfried wasn’t the only one auditioning for George. Lohan also opted for the role. To make matters even more complicated, Rachel McAdams auditioned for the role of Cady Heron, but director Mark Waters found her too old for the role. Speaking of McAdams Waters said Vulture: ‘I remember watching her do the scene and when the scene was over I said to her,’ I think you’re a movie star, but you’re way too old for this character. you simply cannot play the ingenuous “. And she said, “No, I understand, I understand”. 8 Courteney Cox – Friends Rachel Green It’s a well-known story that Cox auditioned to play Rachel Green – a role that ultimately went to his best friend Jennifer Aniston. However, Cox was such a good actor that Friends that the casting directors believed she would fit perfectly into the role of Monic Geller. In an interview on Off camera with Sam Jones in 2017 Coxswain noted: ‘For some reason I thought I was closer to Monica, maybe it’s because I do. “I look a lot like her… I’m not as clean as Monica, but I’m well groomed.” And I’m not that competitive, although some people, my partner (musician) Johnny McDaid, would say I am. 9 Ashley Greene – Twilight’s Bella Swan The actor is possibly known for playing Alice Cullen in the dusk series, but she initially auditioned for Bella (Kristen Stewart’s character). In 2009, Greene said MTV: ‘I walked in and auditioned and they actually called me back and said,’ No you’re not made for Bella ‘so I was disappointed and then they brought me back for Alice. ‘ ten Iwan Rheon – Game of Thrones by Jon Snow You don’t know… if you didn’t know that Rheon first auditioned for the role of Snow, but lost the role to Kit Harington. Instead, he was cast to play the monstrous Ramsay Bolton on the show, and we couldn’t think of a better actor to play him. “I think they made the right choice,” Rheon said previously. Interview. “It would have been a very different Jon Snow if I had played him.” 11 Tom Felton – Ron Weasley and Harry Potter from Harry Potter Felton auditioned for the role of Ron Weasley and Harry Potter in the blockbuster movie franchise, but was ultimately given the role of Draco Malfoy, and we’re ecstatic about it. The actor himself has since said he was “grateful” he didn’t get the lead role and that of Weasley, because his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were extraordinary. ‘There is no doubt in my mind there is no one in the world other than A) could have played the character[s] better, but B) could have handled the backstage pressure these guys have been facing over the past decade, ”he once said. MTV News. Katie o’malley

