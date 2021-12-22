Entertainment
Khalistani case: Kangana will not appear in front of the police for the moment, according to an actor in secret
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who was supposed to record his statement at Khar police station on Wednesday, said the investigating officer did not respond to his calls or messages or recall the letter he had received. served after the Bombay High Court order.
Actress Kangana Ranaut was scheduled to record her statement in front of the Khar police station on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in the Khalistani case. (File photo)
In accordance with the order of the Bombay High Court, actor Kangana Ranaut was scheduled to appear before the Khar police station on Wednesday in connection with the FIR registered against her for her Instagram posts about the Sikh community and the Khalistani movement. However, Ranaut will not show up at the suburban police station.
Last month, Ranaut was convicted by Khar Police under section 295A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage the religious sentiments of any class by insulting his religion or religious beliefs).
Ranaut was supposed to appear outside the Khar police station after her lawyer Ankita Chatterjee said she would appear outside the police station on December 22. Ranaut had approached the high court to request the annulment of the case registered against her for her reprehensible Instagram. posts.
During Ranaut’s plea hearing on December 13, the plaintiff’s lawyer asked for a deadline to file a reply and that is why the court asked the police if they would make a statement not to take any coercive action against the actor. The investigating officer had agreed by asking the court to ask Ranaut to appear before them and to cooperate with the investigation.
Attorney Rizwan Siddiquee representing Ranaut said, “In keeping with the spirit, purpose and intent of the High Court order, we asked the investigator for an earlier date and we wanted to expedite the process before the next court hearing. However, the IO was unwilling to accommodate us. He did not respond to my messages or my calls, nor did he return to the letter served on him immediately after the order was placed. “
He added: “Now my client will appear before him at the earliest possible date. If the OI does not welcome us, we will leave it to the High Court to decide the case on the merits.”
The tribunal de grande instance will hear the case on January 25.
