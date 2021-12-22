Does Anil Kapoor leave his wife to marry Kangana Ranaut?





Speculation is rife that veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is set to end his 38-year marriage and divorce his wife Sunita Kapoor to marry the Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut. Many media have speculated that the Bollywood actor is divorcing his wife Sunita Kapoor to marry Kangana Ranaut. The news of her alleged split has left her fans dizzy. The truth, however, is far from what the media have speculated. Even if, in reality, the couple did not intend to divorce, it would be interesting to find out what sparked the rumor. Media reports speculating on Anil Kapoor’s divorce and marriage to Kangana Ranaut In fact, an old episode of the popular chat show – Koffee With Karan Season 3 has resurfaced, which has fueled speculation that Anil Kapoor is ready to sever his nearly 4-decade-old relationship with his wife for actor Kangana Ranaut. 3 adult men bullying self-taught young actress #Kangana trying so brazenly to insinuate things. How embarrassed are you after this @AnilKapoor @duttsanjay ? But the girl comes back and nails him! pic.twitter.com/tMIiQBEqiR Maya (haSharanyashettyy) July 18, 2020 In the particular episode of Koffee With Karan-3, which aired on December 12, 2010, actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kangana Ranaut made guest appearances and performed a rapid fire session. During the session, Karan request Anil about a woman for whom he would leave his wife. At that, Anil Kapoor jokingly pointed to Kangana and took his name. To this, Karan Johar had jokingly advised Kangana, I think you should be worried. Speaking of the actor’s family life, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have been married for more than four decades. Despite this, the duo continue to set major goals for the couple and are widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. Not many people know that Anil Kapoor was cheated on by Sunita during a prank call. Anil Kapoor claimed in an interview with Humans of Bombay that he fell in love with her voice the first time they spoke. While Sunita Kapoor was the daughter of a banker with a well-established modeling career at the time, Anil Kapoor was just trying to set foot in Bollywood around this time. The duo stayed together for 11 years before they tied the knot. Sunita Kapoor is now a successful costume designer by profession. The couple have three children – Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. While Sonam and Harshvardhan are actors, Rhea is the film’s producer. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who is still in the news for her daring and opinionated social media posts, is currently filming for her upcoming films “Tejas” and “Dhaakad”. In addition, Kangana Ranaut is directing Urgence, a film about Indira Gandhi. The actor is also producing the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead actor. Recently, Kangana Ranaut was drawn into a controversy over praising Indira Gandhi for crushing Khalistanis under her juti. Her social media post sparked massive outrage from Akali Dal’s leaders who wanted her jailed.

