Erndira Ibarra makes an imprint in Hollywood.





Erndira Ibarra smashes glass ceilings and makes dreams come true. Having worked in various hit Netflix series, including The Ingobernable, alongside Kate del castillo, and Sense8, where she first encountered the iconic Wachowski sisters, in December, the actress made her debut in the long-awaited sequel, The Matrix Resurrections as Lexy; a new entry into one of the world’s most beloved and beloved franchises. First released in 1999, The Matrix was a story of resistance against immeasurable obstacles. It is a film dear to many fans, which has become a calling card for a variety of minorities and communities located in places around the world. Erndira to star alongside franchise veterans Keanu reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, with a star cast complemented by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil patrick harris, Jonathan groff, and more. She talks about the experience as something magical and diverse, a space where the cast and crew work together to create the stuff of dreams. Erndira was born in San Jose, California, and grew up in the film and television industry, having her share of experiences working in Mexican and American productions. She is an actress who knows the job well, who knows the peculiarities of each setting. No matter the project, the country she’s in, the genre or the plot of the project she’s working on, she makes it work and leaves her mark. The actress cares about diversity, the beginning and the end, something that Shell will soon develop, as she begins to produce her own projects. Its priority is to defend Mexico and Latin America, uplifting the people who make up the world and who are seldom seen in stories made for television and cinema. She hopes to diversify spaces, thereby creating stories that are meaningful and relatable. SALVATION! USES spoke with Erndira about her work and her admiration for The Wachowski and their approach to storytelling. She also shared her enthusiasm for the release of The Matrix Resurrections and her involvement in one of her all-time favorite franchises. Finally, she spoke about her future career developments which include producing projects based in Mexico and always looking for an exciting and challenging role. Salvation Photos: Monika Sed | Styling: Sar Reza | Hair and Makeup: Gloria Torres

The Matrix Resurrections is one of the most important releases of the year, certainly the one that has generated the most enthusiasm. How was your shooting experience? My experience on the set was kind of deja vu as a lot of the team had worked on Sense8 and it was like coming home. Back in our family, with some new elements like Keanu and Carrie-Anne, which I’m a huge fan of. So it was a great dynamic. I like to think of it as the coming together of two families; the Matrix family and the Sense8 family, and creating a beautiful, truly safe and diverse space where we can tell this extraordinary story. Was there a time on set where you were like Wow, Im in Matrix? All. Only. Day. I always tell Lana [Lana Wachowski, the director] that I’ve never been with someone who gives me so many pinch moments in my life. Being on set, I remember the first day walking to rehearsals and watching Keanu and Carrie-Anne practice. I literally locked myself in the bathroom to cry. I still do. Now that the movie is out and I know I’m in it, I’m still the way I am in The Matrix. I can not believe it.

