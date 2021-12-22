Mahira Khan: A toilet cleaner who conquered Lollywood, Bollywood

This fame, this money, this popularity, you can never get served with all of these glamorous things by just sitting idle and doing nothing. It’s a famous saying where there is a will there is a way. When you strive to make your dreams come true, you can surely make your dreams come true. Mahira Khan recently spoke about her difficult phase which undoubtedly gives us more inspiration and courage to move forward in life with more focused ideas and determination.

She recently appeared in an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, where she revealed that she, while in Los Angeles, mopped the floors and cleaned the toilets at famous international food chain McDonald’s. She further added that she always got compliments like she was very humble and all that but how could she not be humble this phase turned her into a humble being.

Experience the simplicity of Mahira Khan, even after becoming a star, mopping up the stage at an awards ceremony.

Mahira Khan believes that all her struggles and efforts are worth it and that is the most amazing thing. She also added that after working there for hours, she and her brother used to have a meal and they always shared it. Mahira Khan is the most established and prominent actress in the Pakistani film and drama industry. Recently, the actress was spotted cutting her birthday cake with her adorable son.

She has gained great recognition and is such a phenomenal actress who has also represented her country internationally. Her beautiful fashion sense and iconic jhumkas are surely everyone’s favorite. Here is the interview with Mahira Khan. Watch it and enjoy it.

Do you know the fight of this incredible star? Wasn’t that more inspiring? Write to us in the comments section below. Thank you!