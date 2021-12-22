Rylan Clark admits he wants to ‘hit’ best actor while tackling long-standing feud | Celebrity News | Show biz & TV





Rylan Clark, 33, has revealed he had an argument with a prominent actor after hearing him “laughing” at him. The X Factor star claimed it happened behind the scenes when they both appeared in Alan Carr’s Chatty Man in 2013, but when they crossed paths a few years later the reunion wouldn’t have could not be more different.

In a new interview, Rylan explained that he harbored his anger over the situation until he faced the celebrity in question at the National Television Awards in 2016. He said, “Shortly after The X Factor, I went to Chatty Man. There was a guest on the show who is quite a famous actor in this country. “I could hear him scolding me, saying, ‘Why is that idiot on the show? He’s an absolute this and that.’ “I dropped it, but I still banked it.” READ MORE: Rylan Clark posts emotional update amid recent divorce

But when Rylan met the same actor, who remains anonymous, at the awards show, he treated him very differently after his fame exploded. “In 2016 and 2017, I was a candidate for the NTA and they asked me to present an award,” he continued. “I go backstage and I see this guy walking towards me. “He reaches out and says, ‘Rylan, it’s so nice to meet you. I’m a huge fan.

Rylan recalled, “As I walked away I turned around and said, ‘Dude, we’ve met before … on Chatty Man, in 2013. You remember snapping me down ? ‘” Elsewhere, the TV star made headlines after announcing he was undergoing a major transformation by having his famous facets removed. The stunning pearly whites cost him £ 25,000 and Rylan recently joked that he was planning to have them framed. The It Takes Two star decided to go back to a more natural style this time around by saying goodbye to her iconic bright smile.

