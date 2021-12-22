Hollywood’s new string quartet channels old Vienna





New Hollywood String Quartet | Credit: Sam Muller The forces and the moods converged, in a way with a seasonal turn, when the New Hollywood String Quartet closed its truncated 2021 season with the third in its Vienna Holiday Concerts series at the Huntington Library on Sunday afternoon. The Huntington, with its immaculate, chamber music-friendly Rothenberg Hall, is one of Los Angeles’ finest real estate and an ideal chamber music destination. The Viennese connection naturally drifts into the collective mind around Christmas / New Year’s time, although the focus here is on Mozart and Schubert, the two sides of the classical / romantic divide, rather than the Johann Strauss clan. Yet the Sunday program was much more than the idle or playful entertainment of holiday concerts, blessed as it was with sublime performances by Mozart. Quartet n ° 19 in C major (Dissonance) and Schuberts Trout Piano Quintet. Vienna would be proud, or at least give a slight nod of Austrian approval. New Hollywood String Quartet | Credit: Sam Muller The NHSQ, whose connection to Hollywood can refer primarily to its general geographic status and the fact that its members have worked extensively in the film music orbit, was founded in 2001 and is the heir to the respected Hollywood String Quartet. At the Huntington, the group exuded a refined and luminous overall presence that lived up to their growing reputation, 20 years after the start of their history. Quartet violinists Tereza Stanislav and Rafael Rishik, violist Robert Brophy and cellist Andrew Shulman showed their calm but firm musical mastery at the start of the Dissonance Quartet. They sensitively conveyed the almost disorienting gravity of its opening, before launching into the sharper style of the split-personality opening movement proper. The lingering memories of that somber and gripping start cast a shadow over what is to come, as the Quartet painstakingly presented, from the somber glow of its Andante cantabile to the unperturbed exuberance of its finale. Overall, the Quartet struck a compelling balance between a classic flavored polish and a delicate emotional coloring. Violinist Stanislav left the stage after Mozart, supplanted by double bassist David Grossman and impressive 29-year-old pianist Rodolfo Leone (originally replacing Fabio Bidini, who was called up in Germany). The reconstituted ensemble, with its bass doubled (optimized in moments like the ba-DUM gestures in the Andante) and its voice of fairly democratically integrated pianistic protagonists, has thickened the intrigue of the concerts in its second half, even s ‘it deviates from a strictly focused string quartet. Rodolfo Leone | Credit: Andrej Grilc Those looking for a holiday boost, in a time not as carefree as the world might have hoped, can find solace in the trout, telegraphing its generally vibrant and elegantly dressed character in the brightly colored vigor of its opening Allegro Vivace. Its famous Scherzo midpoint projects a boiling essence, captured here with nuance. Leone easily seized the opportunity and blended into the whole, in a piece requiring careful listening and individual piano flashes, as in the final movement. In this finale, a contained energy is always ready to be unleashed in brief bursts, culminating in the last three farewell notes, as emphatic and unfettered as the opening fanfare chord of the piece. The band demonstrated a certain understanding of what makes this score work, evoking a moving performance. At the dawn of 2022, Vienna remains in the brain of the NHSQ, as it prepares for a Summer in Vienna Chamber Music Festival in the same space, with Schubert and the Viennese transplant Beethoven in the spotlight.

