



December 22, 2021 12:48 am IST E160: The Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz Player E160: The Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz by answering the 6 questions correctly and have a chance to win a smartphone, vouchers and a super coin. Good answers for E160: The Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz are updated. Please use it. E160: The Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz Details The following table gives a quick overview of E160: The Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz. Episode E160: Queen of Bollywood Contest name Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz Answers for December 22, 2021 Price Win a Smartphone, Vouchers and Super Coin Start time December 22, 2021 12:01 am IST End time not disclosed Total winners 3050+ Prize announcement At once Response status Update Where and how to play E160: Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz You can play E160: The Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz, only on the Flipkart app. Download the Flipkart app in your mobile from Playstore (Android users) or App Store (iPhone users). Open the app and create / log into the Flipkart account. Go to the lower side menu Games (??). Start playing E160: The Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz. You can also click on the Flipkart GameZone from your mobile or tablet to start playing E160: The Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz directly. E160: The Queen of Bollywood in Flipkart Sirf Ek Minute Quiz Answers: Short answers: C, C, B, C, C, C Which Mughal emperor built the "Bibi Ka Maqbara" for his deceased wife in an effort to outdo her father's masterpiece? Responnse: Aurangzeb Jeetan Patel / Dipak Patel and Ajaz Patel were on the cricket team of which country? Responnse: New Zealand The mascot "Gattu" of which company was created by the famous designer RK Laxman? Responnse: Asian Paintings Which snow-capped volcano is the highest peak on the African continent? Responnse: Mount Kilimanjaro In the film Panga 2019 the character of Kangana Ranaut is world champion in which sport? Responnse: Kabaddi who was sworn in as 16 Chief Minister of the Punjab in September 2021. Responnse: Option 3

