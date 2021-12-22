Actor Charged With Death Of Christy Giles And Sexual Assault Of 4 Others Seen Fiddling With Woman In Photo With “Rapist” Pornstar

AN ACTOR accused of the death of model Christy Giles and the sexual assault of four other women is pictured fiddling with another woman while posing with a pornstar accused of rape.

David Pearce, 39, her roommate Brandt Osborn, 42, and Mike Ansbach, 47, were arrested last week in connection with the deaths of Christy and her designer friend Hilda Cabrales-Arzola in November.

4 David Pearce (left) gropes the chest of an unidentified woman as he poses with Ron Jeremy (right). The woman has not been linked to any of the assault charges against Pearce

4 Christy Giles was found dead outside a Los Angeles hospital on November 13 Credit: Instagram / christygilesx

4 Pearce and disgraced pornstar Jeremy in a previous pic together

The latest photo released exclusively by The Sun and taken in 2015 shows Pearce groping the chest of a woman standing between him and Ron Jeremy pornstar.

The woman in the photo is not among the victims who accused him of assault.

Pearce is currently being held on suspicion of manslaughter, while Osborn and Ansbach have been arrested on suspicion of being complicit in manslaughter.

He was also charged last week with rape and sexual assault after being charged by four women in incidents ranging from 2010 to October 2020.

Pearce is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2010, raping another woman in 2019 and raping two other women in February and October of last year, according to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

In total, his charges include two counts of forced rape, one count of rape of an unconscious or sleeping person, and one count of sexual penetration of a foreign object.

Further details on the allegations were not available.

The Sun exclusively revealed last month that Pearce had previously been pictured with Jeremy.

The adult film artist is currently charged with more than 30 counts of sexual assault dating back to 1996.

Among the charges, Jeremy faces a dozen rape counts, including a 17-year-old girl in 2008 and a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

His accusers said the former pornstar would rape, tamper with and assault them. “

There is no indication or suggestion that Jeremy was involved in the death of Christy or Hilda.

PEARCE AND HILDA PHOTO

A newly revealed photo on Monday showed Hilda with club promoter Pearce just hours before she and Christy were left for dead outside hospitals in Los Angeles.

The body of 24-year-old Christy was found on the street outside SouthernCaliforniaCulver City Hospital November 13.

Hilda was abandoned at another West LA hospital where she was later declared brain dead and died.

CCTV footage from the hospital showed two men dressed in black with bandanas on their faces and driving a car without license plates dropping Christy, her family said.

The couple were last seen alive in Pearce and Osborn’s apartment, where a neighbor told The Sun strange noises were heard and a bad c ** p had occurred.

A neighbor said they had heard strange noises coming from this address all day.

The neighbor, who asked not to be named, said: I heard someone moan in pain for five, six or seven hours, all day Saturday from David Pearces’ apartment. “

FINAL TEXTS

Christys’ phone showed that she texted Hilda around 5:30 a.m. on November 13 telling her to get out of here with the googly-eyed emoji.

Hilda replied Yes and said she called an Uber – but after that Christy did not read or reply to any texts sent to her.

Christy’s family said they believed she was drugged.

The model’s cause of death was plotted on a toxicology report, while investigators found heroin in Hilda’s system.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, Pearce is being held on $ 1 million bond, while Osborn and Ansbach are being held on $ 100,000 bond.

Self-proclaimed film producer Pearce is scheduled to appear Wednesday on rape charges.

He is being held on $ 3.4 million bond for these charges.

4 Hilda pictured with Pearce hours before she was abandoned and left for dead in an LA hospital