Saint Mark’s ready to sing during in-person services on Christmas Eve





St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will be singing all your favorite tunes during their Christmas Eve services this year. After a year without in-person services, the church choir is ready to sing the songs of the season at the 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve services at the church, 200 S. Wille St., Mount Prospect. . In addition to the song of the congregation, there will be a vocal choir, a choir of bells and organ music. “Music is such an important part of worship, especially at Christmas. Our congregation missed the opportunity to sing together last year. We are going all out this year and look forward to taking advantage of this opportunity this eve of. Christmas, ”said Deacon David Webb. Music is only part of the joy provided for these services. The story of Jesus’ birth will be read. The 4 p.m. worship service will feature a living Nativity with young people from the congregation. The 10 p.m. worship service will highlight poems and writings to help reflect on the story of Jesus’ birth. Communion (individually wrapped) will be available in both services. Each service ends with a spark plug ignition. “It’s Christmas Eve like it was before, as it was meant to be, with Christmas carols, community and joy in abundance,” said Reverend Christie Webb. Masks will be mandatory for all participants and social distancing is encouraged. Saint-Marc will broadcast the 4 p.m. service live on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/StMarkLutheranIL, and publish it as a pre-recorded service on Christmas Day on his YouTube channel, tinyurl.com/stmarkmpyoutube. For more information, call (847) 253-0631.

