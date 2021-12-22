British actor Kenneth Danziger, Los Angeles theater veteran, dies at 76





Kenneth Danziger, the British actor whose humor and intelligence have charmed audiences in London and regional theaters across the United States for decades, died on December 12, 2021. He was 76 years old. According to her close friend, June Stoddard, Danziger was diagnosed with cancer six months ago. He died at his home in Santa Monica. Born in Essex, England, Danziger was brought to Los Angeles as a teenager by his mother. He started theater studies at El Camino College. Back in the UK to train at Bristol Old Vic Theater School, he then joined Joan littlewood‘s Stratford East Theater Company. During a 50-year career, Danziger has played roles for stage, film and television in London, New York and Los Angeles. He was an accomplished vocal artist, working extensively in radio, video games, audiobooks, and looping. For BBC Radio, Danziger performed opposite Alfred Molina in “A small family business”, directed by Martin jarvis, OBE. He has performed in radio plays with LA Theater Works and provided his voiceover talent to films such as “101 Dalmatians”, “Shrek” and the video game “Star Wars: The Old Republic”. Danziger has appeared in dozens of television shows, including “Stargate”, “ER”, “Night Court” and “Melrose Place”. A veteran of the Los Angeles Theater, Danziger has received rave reviews in such acclaimed stage productions as “Greek” at the Matrix Theater, “Patience” at the Antaeus Theater and “Duet for One” at the The Theater de la Fontaine. His 1995 performance in “Ashes” at the Fountain earned Danziger an Ovation nomination for Best Actor in a Play. For the past 20 years Danziger has dedicated himself to the Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center, where he has become a counselor, supervisor and accredited teacher. Dantziger is survived by Tina scott, his devoted wife for 42 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kenneth Danziger can be made to the Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center (https://didihirsch.org), Colburn School of Music (https://www.colburnschool.edu), or for The Theater de la Fontaine (https://www.fontainetheatre.com).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadwayworld.com/los-angeles/article/British-Actor-Kenneth-Danziger-Veteran-Of-Los-Angeles-Theater-Dies-At-76-20211221 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos