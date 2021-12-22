Actor Michael Carico climbed the media tower on January 6, pleads guilty

The Florida actor accused of shouting “Hey Nancy, fuck you” after climbing a media tower outside the United States Capitol on January 6, has pleaded guilty to a felony.

Michel Carico, 33, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of parade, demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building. He faces up to six months in prison and up to $ 5,000 in fines.

According to prosecutors, Carico’s own videos and photos show he was part of the crowd of Donald trump partisans who invaded the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to stop the counting of the votes of the Electoral College and the certification of at Joe Biden win in the 2020 presidential election.

At one point during Tuesday’s plea hearing, Carico balked at having to travel to Washington for his conviction.

“I just assumed it was all going to be through Zoom since I’m so far away and I’m not allowed to go unless it’s for this particular case,” said Carico, who lives in Florida, at. US District Judge. Timothy kelly.

“I have tried to hand down all my sentences in person because I think the nature of the sentence is such that it is important, if possible, that everyone is in the same room as the person imposing the sentence, especially if the person decides to speak to him. me, ”Kelly, a person appointed by Trump, told Carico.

“For someone who is not incarcerated and who does not have to face [quarantining], I usually do them in person, ”Kelly said.

The complaint against Carico details his actions inside and outside the Capitol. He is seen from multiple angles climbing a media tower near the opening scene on the west side of the Capitol building.

According to prosecutors, Carico himself posted photos of his progress as he made his way to the top of the tower. Once there, Carico would have sang the last lines of the national anthem, then “look straight at the camera and say,” Hey Nancy, fuck you.

“Based on the proximity to the United States Capitol and the Congressional debates that took place that day, I understand that ‘Nancy’ is a reference to the Speaker of the House. Nancy Pelosi», Wrote the investigator in the statement of facts.

A paid confidential informant told federal investigators that Carico had “told others on the grounds of the United States Capitol that Carico had just been inside the United States Capitol.” Investigators found photos on Carico’s Instagram account that appear to confirm this.

Surveillance footage also showed Carico inside the rotunda, and another video “submitted to the FBI that was taken by another person in the United States Capitol rotunda on January 6, 2021”. confirmed, according to prosecutors.

Investigators identified Carico as wearing a green jacket and an inside out baseball cap with the word “NAVY” on it. Carico had also posted a photo of himself wearing a camouflage shirt with an American flag sewn onto it. Prosecutors have determined that Carico “did not serve in the United States Navy or any other branch of the United States military.”

Carico is an actor who has appeared in several movies and TV series, including two films in 2021, according to his IMDB page.

Carico had also been accused of entering and remaining in a building or restricted land, and of disorderly and disruptive conduct. Kelly set Carico’s sentence for March 11, 2022.

