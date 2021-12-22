Disney continues with “Death on the Nile” despite Armie Hammer scandal – The Hollywood Reporter

Director Kenneth Branagh’s mystery thriller Death on the Nile is finally leaving port for its theatrical release on Valentine’s Day weekend – with actor Armie Hammer on board.

Disney and the 20th century’s marketing campaign for the feature film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel got off in earnest on Tuesday with a new trailer and poster, both starring Hammer. The beleaguered actor appears opposite a host of stars in the ensemble event photo, including Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright.

In other words, Disney isn’t trying to hide Hammer from public view.

It has been almost a year since several women accused Hammer of emotional abuse, manipulation and coercion; in April, a woman who only gave her last name as Effie accused Hammer of rape. Hammer denied the allegations, but was turned over by his agents to William Morris and withdrew from a number of film and television projects, including the Jennifer Lopez film. Hunting rifle wedding and The Godfather serial to Paramount +.

Death on a Nile had been done for over a year when the troubling allegations arose, leaving Disney in a difficult position. The film’s release, which was originally slated to hit theaters in 2020, had already been delayed due to COVID-19.

Disney considered several options when the charges erupted over Hammer (Call me by your name, Social network).

Those options included resuming the film with a new star who could replace Hammer’s character, according to a source. In 2017, Ridley Scott – one of the producers of Death on the Nile – had cropped All the money in the world after Kevin Spacey was charged with sexual assault, which he denied. Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer.

But that wasn’t feasible for a movie of this stature, due to the pandemic and the cast of the set. Bringing all the players together would have been nearly impossible because of COVID. (Death on the Nile Also stars Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo and Jennifer Saunders.)

“Death on the Nile”

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

Another option was to use digital technology to edit or modify the film, but that would have been just as difficult given the size of the cast and the complex storyline, according to an insider.

In the end, the studio decided to leave the film as is and go for a full-fledged theatrical release. To be tidied Death on the Nile, or selling it to a streamer, would have done the big players and the crew a disservice, according to a source. Disney also didn’t want to abandon the franchise built by 20th Century in partnership with the Christie Estate. In 2017, Murder on the Orient Express, also directed by and starring Branagh, was a box office hit for 20th Century Fox, grossing nearly $ 353 million at the global box office. (Disney inherited Death on the Nile and the rights to other films during the Disney / Fox merger in 2019.)

Death on the Nile, scheduled for release on February 11, traces the drama that unfolds when one of the passengers of the luxurious SS Karnak is found murdered. The trailer highlights the character of Branagh, the iconic fictional detective Hercule Poirot created by Christie, and the character of Gal Gadot, Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle. Hammer plays Simon Doyle, Linnet’s husband. Poirot and the two glamorous honeymooners are having more than expected as the trip unfolds. “When you have the money, no one is really your friend,” Linnet told Poirot in the trailer. Hammer’s character is seen several times.

Branagh shot Death on the Nile in 2019 with Panavision 65mm cameras. The film, set in the 1930s, recreates many of the locations that inspired Christie’s iconic novel of the same name.

“Ken’s wide and elegant take on this classic story deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. We are so proud of this film, our brilliant cast and the amazing work that made it possible to Death on the Nile to be screened, ”20th Century Production President Steve Asbell said in a statement announcing the trailer. “We know audiences are eager to experience Hercule Poirot’s next adventure, and we are delighted to continue working with Ken as he lends his masterful vision of storytelling to the latest film in this famous franchise.”

James Prichard, Chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Ltd., adds: “Over 100 years after the publication of Agatha Christie’s first novel, her detective novels remain immensely popular and continue to be discovered by people around the world. . I am delighted that Disney and our partners believe in this franchise, which has brought millions of new fans to the classic works of Christie.

Watch the new trailer for Death on the Nile below.