what to expect from the big bollywood event





The International Indian Film Academy Awards are back in the United Arab Emirates, with Abu Dhabi as the host for the first time in March. Taking place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the IIFA Weekend & Awards will feature performances by some of India’s biggest stars over two days on March 18-19, featuring many of the best films and actors from the year honored the second night. Bollywood star Salman Khan will host the gala evening. Salman Khan performed at the IIFA Awards in New Jersey in 2017. Reuters I have always loved being part of the IIFA family and traveling to great destinations, but this year I am very happy that we are heading to one of my favorites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, ”a declared the actor. “The IIFA is always a moment to remember and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the celebration of the United Arab Emirates’ 50th anniversary and Golden Jubilee. gold.” What are the IIFA awards? First held in 2000, the IIFA Awards were designed by Mumbai-based events company Wizcraft International to honor the top Hindi films and cinematic talent of the year. It is held in a different city every year and has helped increase the popularity of Bollywood around the world. Dubai hosted the event in 2006, as did Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau. While the events of 2020 and 2021 have been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IIFA’s latest event was hosted by Mumbai, the homeland of Bollywood. “Over the past 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian cinema an international platform, but it has also created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people around the world,” Khan said. What Happens During The IIFA Weekend & Awards? Usually spread over several days, IIFA events include concerts, fashion shows, and promotional film trips. But the last night is the awards gala night where the biggest stars arrive. The latest IIFAs in 2019, hosted by actor brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana, featured performances by Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan. Scroll through the gallery for photos from the 2019 IIFA Weekend & Awards red carpet: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 19, 2019. AFP What to expect in Abu Dhabi After a two-year hiatus, the next IIFA event promises to make a strong comeback at the Etihad Arena, the state-of-the-art indoor stadium on Yas Island. While the nominees have not been announced, a good indication of the stars fans can expect to see, 2022 host Khan said the event “will unite the world through film and television. celebration”. “I am proud and excited to prepare to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend and Awards in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “I am so happy to be back with them, especially in a place that I love.” How much do the tickets cost ? While ticket details have not been revealed, fans can pre-register at iifa.com. Updated: December 21, 2021, 12:11 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2021/12/21/iifa-awards-2022-in-abu-dhabi-what-to-expect-from-the-big-bollywood-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos