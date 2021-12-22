Hollywood | Culture & Leisure





Henry Cavill is on the short list to become James Bond! He’s certainly qualified, after three Superman movies (combined $ 2 billion pregnancies) and one season of Netflixs The Witcher (season 2 just released, and there’s already a pickup for season 3) . He is currently filming Enola Holmes 2 and preparing Argylle for Apple TV +, starring Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine OHara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, the first of three in a franchise. In Argylle, Cavill plays a larger-than-life action hero (with a wink). This will be followed by the reboot of Highlander (for which he gets $ 5 million), the start of another franchise for him. His latest type 007 film, The Man From UNCLE (2015), only grossed $ 107 million, which did not cover its over $ 85 million price tag. Hollywood studios are famous for their creative bookkeeping. Big name stars are warned to get their money up front, as the bottom line often suffers from the studios that curate the books! Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten recently sued 20th Century Fox for claiming that Bohemian Rhapsody, which cost $ 55 million, lost $ 51 million. He was hired to receive 5% of the profits, from the background, but did not see a cent of the $ 900 million he brought in, so he filed a more than 50 page complaint before the Los Angeles Superior Court. In 1989, James Garner sued Universal Pictures for $ 16.5 million for syndication royalties from his series Rockford Files. He only received $ 249,000 of the $ 119 million in royalties, but six years later he settled out of court an undisclosed sum (rumored to be $ 6 million). In 2013, Don Johnson sued Rysher Entertainment for foreign syndication money owed for his series Nash Bridges (of which he co-owned). He filed a lawsuit for $ 50 million and a panel of judges ruled he would receive $ 15 million. He persisted and received around $ 19 million and 50 percent of the series’ copyright. In July 2012, Happy Days cast Anson Williams, Marion Ross, Don Most, Erin Moran, and Tom Bosley’s widow Patricia Bosley sued CBS for unpaid use of their likenesses and names in merchandising and were awarded 65 $ 000 in their settlement. Stars Ron Howard and Henry Winkler had their own offers and were already heavily paid. It had to happen: General Hospital stars Steve Burton (Jason Morgan, intermittently since 1991) and Ingo Rademacher (Jasper Jax since 1996) were removed from the show when they refused to be vaccinated after a tenure vaccination on November 1. The other three soap operas, The Bold and The Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and The Young and The Restless, relied on testing, social distancing and other guidelines from the CDC. Will they understand? Stay tuned. (c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

