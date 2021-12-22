COVID-19 Booster Shots: Where To Find Them In Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, CA Booster injections, available at drugstores and clinics in Hollywood, are the best defense against COVID-19 disease as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country, health officials say.

According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breakthrough cases of COVID-19 due to the omicron variant among vaccinees are less common in people who have received their third vaccine. The omicron variant, first reported in South Africa on November 24, has been detected in California.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, said on Friday that the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots worked well against the omicron variant and that there was no need for a specific vaccine to combat it. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the omicron variant is likely to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the coming weeks. It currently represents 3% of new infections.

Public health officials fear that vaccination rates currently 61% of eligible Americans are fully immunized, and only 28% received boosters are insufficient to fend off a fifth wave of coronavirus. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, with around 120,000 new cases and 1,200 deaths reported each day, mostly from the delta variant. Here are some places offering boosters in Hollywood:

Walgreens, 1501 Vine Street, Los Angeles, 90028

St. Anthony Hollywood Medical Centers, 6368 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, 90028

CVS, 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90028

Rite Aid, 6130 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, 90028

Vine Discount Pharmacy and Medical Supply, 1253 North Vine Street, Los Angeles, 90038

Ralph Pharmacy, 5429 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90027 Visit the county website for plan a booster shot near you. CDC says Boosters Pfizer and Moderna both offer increased protection against COVID-19 and help prevent severe symptoms in breakthrough cases.

You can also make an appointment in Los Angeles County to get tested before the holidays. Visit the website for schedule an appointment or find a location for walk-in testing.

