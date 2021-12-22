How Govinda went from auditioning for a small Mahabharat role to becoming the King of Bollywood comedy

It was in the late 1980s when Govinda was still trying to find his place in Bollywood. Just two less films Govinda thought about giving the TV a chance too. In fact, he auditioned for the role of Abhimanyu in the cult television show Mahabharat (1988). But luckily, Tan-Badan has arrived, his first leading role opposite Khushbu and directed by his uncle Anand. He never looked back on television and starred in almost 50 films over the next six years. It was then that Shola Aur Shabnam became a success, opening more doors for him.

Govinda started out with supporting roles, having shared screen space with the biggest stars at the time including Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra in popular ensemble dramas like Swarg, Ilzaam, Khudgarz, Jeete. Hain Shaan Se and more.

However, his calling card, the ‘No. The 1 ‘film series, mainly directed by filmmaker David Dhawan, was yet to come. Raja Babu, Hero No. 1, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural and dozens of others continue to remain a genre in itself, one of the highlights of the 90s.

But what exactly makes a Govinda movie? “Great dance to great songs and great comedy,” Govinda told indianexpress.com in an interview.

Govinda and Kader Khan have played either rivals or a father-son in several films.

Govinda may have said over and over again that the characters he played were nowhere similar to himself, but when he stood under the vault lights there was no one like Govinda. The kind of comedy he brought to the table was beyond timing. Take for example his Dulhe Raja. A dhaba owner struggles to keep his restaurant running when a filthy, rich and powerful hotelier threatens to demolish him on a daily basis. Sounds like a bloody wrestling story? On paper maybe, but the film made it a laughing riot.

And can we ignore his pelvic movements? Govinda’s dance remains unmatched and her songs are also an integral part of our house parties, when we want to dance like no one is watching. By that, we don’t mean that his dancing was all about fun and laughter. It was a serious dance. Who all remember “Husn Hai Suhana” or for that matter “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy”.

“My dancing was not like dancing anyway. That was the interesting part. People used to say that when Govinda dances he doesn’t even seem to dance, ”he told IANS in 2016. From complicated movements to complicated expressions, Govinda’s songs have a distinct fan base even to this day. But there is more to his songs and his characters: the colors!

Red pants with a yellow shirt and sunglasses is a signature of Govinda. And we loved her wearing that. Even when he wore dhotis to Saajan Chale Sasural, everyone was in the most gaudy shadows, but we knew what Govinda can do, no one else can. The look of his characters was half the battle won in his films. And when he played a rich kid, let’s say, a # 1 hero too, he had a style. To say that his films were flamboyant and colorful would be fitting.

“When I did these things, I never thought about it. I don’t see how many people are trying to match my style. My baseline is that I try to be honest and that gives me power. to keep doing a good job, ”the star told indianexpress.com earlier.

Govinda had his style. Even when he shared screen space with his biggest competitors or legends, he managed to stand out. From starring with Amitabh Bachchan in Baden Miyan Chote Miyan to Salman Khan in Partner, he’s had the lion’s share of the laughs. It is also because apart from the crochet steps in his dance, his dialogues also lingered. “Tum kya apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam, hum log ko Anarkali samajhta hai bey… kitna nacha raha hai? – always brings a smile to your face? Only Govinda can teach you the entire Hindi alphabet in the song “Aa Aa E Oo Oo Ooh Mera Dil Na Todo”.

Besides his very successful collaboration with director David Dhawan and actor Kader Khan, there were names like Sanjay Dutt, Neelam, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Shakti Kapoor who had a lasting impact on Govinda’s filmography. In fact, Hatya, Achanak, Shikari, and Hathkadi showed more aspects of his craft – drama, suspense, and action.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) had Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles.

“I did a movie called Hatya in 1988, which is my favorite performance of myself. Until this film, people associated Govinda only with singing and dancing. But after this movie came out, people saw me in a whole new light. I insisted on producing it myself because I was convinced that people saw me differently, ”he once told Film Companion.

We might want to thank Govinda for giving us the most iconic comedies of the 1990s, a time when the Khans ruled on the other end of the spectrum with their big-screen romances or their actors. Govinda’s films were massive family entertainers that catered to everyone.

Govinda’s film genre remained number one, until the arrival of comedy brand Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. However, the histrionic of Govinda remains today a reference for several actors. Did we say Varun Dhawan?

Happy birthday, Govinda!