Sara Ali Khan Says She Was Senior Ananya Pandays At School: Apparently I Used To Bully Her | Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan said she probably used to bully Ananya Panday, who was her junior at school. They studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

In an interview, Sara called Ananya charming and said the harassment is still going on. She recalled an incident at a recent awards show to make her point.

Speaking to Mashable India about Ananya, Sara said: Apparently I used to bully her. That’s what she says. Honestly, maybe I did. I must have. I think I still intimidate him. We recently went to the Lokmat Awards and I wanted her to do Chaka Chak (dance to Atrangi Re’s song) with me, so I just called her on stage. She was like no and I was like going so I think I bullied her again. She is adorable.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, while Ananya was cast in Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Both are contemporaries of the film industry.

Currently, Sara is preparing for the release of Atrangi Re, in which she faces Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is slated for a direct digital release on Disney + Hotstar this Christmas Eve (December 24).

Ananya, meanwhile, will be seen next in Shakun Batras Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. The film’s teaser and title were shared online on Monday. It’s slated for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan reveals how her lie to her mother Amrita Singh was previously revealed by a reporter

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a bunch of happy selfies, thanking everyone for the positive response to Gehraiyaan’s teaser. Already feeling overwhelmed by all the love towards Gehraiyaan and the teaser, #GehraiyaanOnPrime, world premiere, January 25, 2022! she wrote.