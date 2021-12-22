Day 7 of CIFFI 2021 celebrates Shyam Benegals cinema and Bollywood music on international shores





World premiere day 7 International Hybrid Film Festival by educational institutions in two countries organized by the DME Media School of Delhi Metropolitan Education, Noida, India, in association with the School of Communications and Creative Arts, Deakin University, Australia, celebrated the cinema of famous director, screenwriter and documentary maker Shyam Benegal and explained how the compositions of Bollywood song and dance reached the international shores and have made their mark in the international community Day 7 of CIFFI 2021 saw the screening of 45 films in the animation category on the official CIFFI website. Also read: Indo-Australian Collaboration on Films, Khanaur Screening and Representation of Women in Indian Cinema Marked Day Six of CIFFI 2021 The seventh day of CIFFI 2021 began with the masterclass on Shyam Benegal: the master storyteller led by Dr Vivek Sachdeva, film expert, author and professor at GGSIP University. Introducing the master class, Dr Ambrish Saxena, CIFFI 2021 Festival Director, said that Shyam Benegal represents India in its essence while describing the socio-economic and political reality of the country. His cinema represented the oppressed and the oppressed, he said. Speaking of Shyam Benegal, pioneer of parallel cinema in the country, Dr Vivek Sachdeva described him as the greatest of all the great cinematic personalities in the country. Shyam Benegal told his story with powerful visuals. Through his cinema, Benegal demystified the notion of truth as a linear and unified phenomenon, he said. Dr Sachdeva reviewed the work of Bengal through some of his flagship films like Manthan, Zubeidaa, Nishant, Bhumika, Sardari Begum, Ankur which set a benchmark in Indian cinema. Concluding the session, Dr Susmita Bala, professor and director of DME Media School and associate director of the festival, CIFFI 2021, said that Shyam Benegal’s contribution will always be remembered around the world. Her work is still relevant today, she added. The masterclass was followed by a panel discussion on “Creating and Performing Bollywood Music and Dance in Australia”. The discussion was Hosted by Kamini Sabherwal, a bilingual Australian-Indian actor, and co-moderated by Dr Vikrant Kishore, Festival Director, CIFFI 2021. The panel consisted of leading experts in the field of dance and performing arts including Shyama Sasidharan, founder – Prakalpa Samskruti, entertainer, Chris Mallika Bhadra, founder of Ananda dance group, Melbourne, Natasha Baweja, founder from NB Dance, Australia and Kunal Sachdeva, an Indian singer based in Australia. Natasha Baweja said the demand for Bollywood music and dance has increased in several ways in Australia. “Bollywood songs and dancing are not limited to simple South Asian communities. Even the local white population of Australia are also enamored with Bollywood song and dance, added Baweja. Chris Mallika Bhadra said there is plenty of room for Indian dance and music. Dance as an art form can be used to educate people about social ills, Chris added. Kunal Sachdeva, a singer, said the road to fame is not easy. Canceling shows on the pretext of the moment can be overwhelming and overwhelming. Shyama Sasidharan from Prakalpa Samskruti said that Indian dance and music in Australia is popular. “Local audiences have played a major role in showcasing Indian classical dance in Australia. Classical Indian dance as a performing art has attracted many local Australians who have expressed interest in pursuing it, added Shyama Sasidharan. Concluding the session, Dr Susmita Bala, Professor and Head, DME Media School and Associate Festival Director, CIFFI 2021 said that Bollywood is full of challenges and has a lot of opportunities simultaneously. “You have to be creative in this area to reach new heights,” added Dr Bala. Summary Article name Day 7 of CIFFI 2021 celebrates Shyam Benegals cinema and Bollywood music on international shores The description Day 7 of CIFFI 2021 saw the screening of 45 films in the animation category on the official CIFFI website. Author TPT Information Office Editor’s name POLITICAL TIMES Publisher logo

