My City – Bollywood Celebrities Named In Panama Papers Controversy







Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines Monday after appearing before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). The actress was grilled for nearly six hours by the authorities in connection with the “Panama Papers” case. The actress was pictured leaving ED headquarters in central Delhi on Monday evening. Besides Aishwarya, several other celebrities have been named in the Panama Papers leak, take a look: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is under investigation for suspected fraudulent income. According to sources, the actress is one of the directors of an entity / trust that is under investigation for alleged money laundering of tax evaded income. She registered her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and also submitted some necessary documents to the agency on Monday. Aishwarya’s mother and other family members could also be questioned in the same case for their involvement with the entity. Amitabh Bachchan Previously, it had been reported that Amitabh Bachchan was the director of four shipping companies registered in offshore tax havens. Shortly after the controversy erupted, Big B issued a statement regarding the controversy: “I do not know of any of the companies mentioned by Indian Express – Sea Bulk Shipping Company Ltd., Lady Shipping Ltd., Treasure Shipping Ltd. and Tramp Shipping Ltd. . I have never been a director of any of the companies mentioned above. It is possible that my name has been abused. I paid all of my taxes, including money I spent abroad. The monies I remitted overseas have complied with the law, including remittances through LRS, after paying Indian taxes. In any event, the Indian Express report does not even suggest any illegality on my part. “ Abhishek Bachchan Besides Amitabh and Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan was also questioned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Panama Papers case. The actor was reportedly questioned about financial transactions in November. Abhishek Bachchan is under investigation by ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ajay Devgn Besides the Bachchans, the Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn’s name had also arisen in the controversy over the Panama Papers leak. According to some reports, the actor was a shareholder of the British Virgin Islands company, Marylebone Entertainment Ltd. He is said to have bought the shares on behalf of his company Nysa Yug Entertainment, which he co-owns with his wife Kajol. After the controversy, Ajay Devgn reportedly said he did not break any RBI or government rules and invested the money through legal channels.

