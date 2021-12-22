EXCLUSIVE: From Meghna Gulzar to Anubhav Sinha, the directors of Bollywood and the genres they have dominated!





the movie industry is a melting pot of talent, with directors from many genres finding their niche and making names for themselves. There are directors whose names are now synonymous with these types of films, from thrillers to period dramas, from women-centered films to social dramas. Directors who have excelled in some of Bollywood’s most popular genres are listed below. Alankrita Shrivastava: Lipstick Under My Burqa was a groundbreaking film at the time, a masterpiece that examined the many dimensions of woman in a new way. After that, the film was nominated for a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Picture. Alankrita, a former student of Jamia Millia Islamia, has used her storytelling talent to portray the sides of women who are rarely seen on television. Bombay Begum, her Netflix series, has been another successful endeavor for her. Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Consider the grandeur and panache on screen, the colors and a wonderful story in the midst of it all; this is Sanjay Leela Bhansali for you. His specialty is period dramas, and each one he’s done so far has been a joy to watch. From Padmavati to Bajirao Mastani, from Devdas to the next Gangubai Kathiawadi, each film brings to life a hitherto unknown era. The costumes, music, portrayals of characters, and the delicacy with which he weaves them all together into a healthy affair are a treat to audiences who have come to associate his work with celebrating the era. Anurag Kashyap: Consider the bravado of rural India, the gangs that dominate people and shoot on sight, and you will think of Anurag Kashyap. Anurag Kashyap has presented a perspective of the India of his heart in films like Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur. As Bollywood shed light on this part of India, Anurag Kashyap upped the ante with her research and character portrayals. His dark thrillers have spawned a new genre in Bollywood, as well as a fan base that eagerly awaits his work on screen or online. Anubhav Sinha: Social dramas bring to light important concerns that often go unrecognized, or if they are, they remain hidden within the group of individuals who are affected. Through his works, Anubhav Sinha has often addressed many of the challenges that plague the country. From showcasing a woman’s rights in Thappad to highlighting the aspect of community cohabitation in Mulk, Anubhav has educated the country through his films. Sujoy Gosh: Sujoy Ghosh’s works are remarkable for creating suspense. He won’t let you blink because you are curious about what happens at the conclusion. The crowd stayed riveted at their seats from Kahani to Teen because he won’t let you predict who the killer is. This is its strong point. He likes to get the adrenaline pumping in his audience until the very end. Sujoy has made many unique films over the years with quirky stories that have received critical recognition and admiration. Meghna Gulzar: Finally, the list would be incomplete without a mention of Meghna Gulzar’s work as a filmmaker. His strong point are real stories about what is going on in the world. Each of his films, from Hu Tu Tu to Chappak and Raazi, depicts the daily life of an Indian and the challenges he faces. She brought to life the shocking case of Arushi’s murder and the grief of the parents while highlighting the trauma and struggle of an acid victim in Chappak. Meghna is known for making films that tell stories that need to be told. Many of these stories would have gone untold without his efforts. For more exciting and recent updates on Bollywood and more, stay tuned to Cine Talkers.

