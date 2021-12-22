Bollywood producer Parag Sanghvi arrested in housing fraud case – Deets Inside

Bombay: Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi, who has home productions like Partner, Bhoot Returns and The attacks of 26/11, was arrested in connection with a housing fraud case in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday. He was detained until December 25. According to the plaintiff in the Mahendra Ranmal Shah case, he bought three apartments in 2013 at Turner Road in Kamala Infra and Kamala Landmark Properties, companies of the Kamala Landmark group, he said. Shah then rented one of the apartments to Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd, another Kamala Landmark group company, the official said. Parag Sanghvi and a certain Jitendra Jain are directors of Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd. The remaining two apartments were let to Metalica Pvt Ltd, he said.Also Read – Producer Parag Sanghvi Interviewed in IPL Betting Case

Although the apartments are leased, Kamala Landmark Properties sold them to a third party, the official said. On Shah’s complaint, an FIR under IPC sections related to cheating, criminal association, breach of trust, forging a document, forging a safe bet, l ‘Use as authentic of a forged document and common intent has been recorded against Sanghvi and others, he said. . Also Read – Arbaaz Khan and Parag Sanghvi Become Witnesses in IPL Betting Case

A report of eTimes also suggests that the Directorate of Enforcement also conducted a raid on the properties of producers in September of this year. At the time, the raid was also said to have been launched in connection with a money laundering case. It is not yet clear whether his arrest now and the raids carried out before are for the same reason. Also Read – Director Sajid Khan Appointed In IPL Betting Case

Parag is the CEO of Alumbra Entertainment and the Lotus Film Company.

-With PTI inputs