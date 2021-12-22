Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss dismisses alleged Hollywood blacklist – SheKnows





Taking time off work to raise your kids isn’t a new concept, but for some reason it’s still hard for some to come to terms with when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced a hiatus from their acting careers to raise their children and start a family, respectively. Now Carrie-Anne Moss, star of Matrix resurrections, says that making that same decision years ago sparked rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. Related story

In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Someone sent me something, a video someone made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss? Why did Hollywood turn its back on her? Or something thing like that. I was like, funny! She added, “I had kids and wanted to be with them.” Moss got pregnant with her first child, Owen, 18, while filming the 2003 film The Matrix Reloaded, and had two more soon after: Jaden, 16, and Frances, 12, with her husband Steven Roy. At this point, Moss has decided to embrace a life that she describes as “comfortable-comfortable”. She also invested more in her “metaphysical life,” trained to be a Kundalini practitioner, and explored all of the wellness options available in Los Angeles. In 2016, she was finally ready to leave motherly life and was cast to play Jeri Hogarth in Marvel’s television adaptation of “Jessica Jones”. “I had been in this world with young children all the time and felt unable to talk to all the adults,” she recalls of the time. Now, Moss is thrilled to be back as Trinity. She said: “We are thinking of The matrix being these control systems over humanity, and yet the Matrix of our own minds… that’s what I want to go through all the time! Who am I if not a mother? Who am I if not a woman? Who am I if I am not an actress? Who am I if not my mother’s daughter? Who am I if not Trinity? Matrix resurrections premieres December 22. Childbirth has nothing to do with movies, as these beautiful photos show.

