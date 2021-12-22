‘Chiggy Wiggy’ singer Kylie Minogue can’t wait to work in Bollywood again









ANI |

Update: Dec 22 2021 14:48 IS

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): How time flies! It’s been 12 years since Akshay Kumar-starrer’s bouncy number ‘Chiggy Wiggy’ ‘Blue’ came out. The song is fondly remembered to this day for the catchy English lyrics of Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue and her dancing with Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar.



In a recent conversation with ANI, Kylie took a step back in time and shared her experience working with music maestro AR Rahman on her very first Indian track.

“Working with AR Rahman was a real pleasure. It was quite a different style for me and he kind of lived in his own world, but what is surprising is the number of people who remember him and me. mention it. Maybe it’s being reborn? ” she reminded herself.

Kylie also expressed her desire to visit India and sing a Bollywood number again.

“I would really love to come to India and sing a song there again. My previous visit and my experience went way too fast,” she added. Currently, Kylie is enjoying the success of her album ‘Disco: Guest List Edition’.



Speaking about the last album, she said: “Editing the guest list was a chance to play, like the icing on the cake! The disco had been well received so it was a really fun opportunity to expand the album and to have these amazing collaborations. They were all recorded remotely but I had the chance to play with three of the artists, the only one left is Gloria Gaynor so I can’t wait!

Some things, like fine wine and denim, only get better with age. Kylie has also enriched her talent and maintained her stature over the years.

“I had voice lessons when I was 16 and did a demo when I was 17. I thought it would be useful for acting roles because I considered it my career at the time. I had no idea it could lead to a career as a singer. So I had a bit of technique but definitely not enough to prepare for what was to come. I think, in a way, that I have it all. done backwards in my music career. I had runaway success with my first release, The Loco -Motion and from there I basically had to learn “on the job”! Every step of the way was new for me, ”she added.

Kylie, who describes herself as a “self-confessed chameleon,” feels her voice has developed and matured over time.

“I had no experience of what it is like to be a solo artist and I think my voice reflected that. Over the years my voice has developed and matured. As a self-confessed chameleon, I ‘ve played with many genres and influences and they have all played a part in my voice, but what I have learned over time is to appreciate my individuality, ”she shared. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/music/chiggy-wiggy-singer-kylie-minogue-looking-forward-to-working-in-bollywood-once-again20211222144648 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

