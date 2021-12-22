Entertainment
The Red Sleeve continues to lead the Buzzworthy drama and actor charts for the 6th week in a row
Despite growing competition, MBCs The red sleeveonce again topped the charts for hottest dramas and actors this week!
For the sixth week in a row, The Red Sleeve placed No.1 on Good Data Corporations’ weekly list of the most buzzed-about dramas. The company determines rankings weekly by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos and social media on dramas currently airing or about to air.
Not only has The Red Sleeve defended its stance as the hottest drama of the week, but its stars Lee Se Young and 2 p.m. Lee june continued to reign supreme on the Hottest Drama Actors list at # 1 and # 2.
The new JTBC drama Snowdrop rose to number 2 for most trending drama after its premiere. Dramas lead BLACK ROSEs Jisoo and Jung Hae In also ranked high on the cast list at # 4 and # 9, respectively.
After its successful conclusion, The Kings Affection finished strong at No.3 on the drama list, while its star Eun Bin Park placed # 6 on the cast members list.
Additionally, tvN’s new weekend drama Bulgasal has joined the roster with a promising start as the # 4 hottest drama of the week, and its lead actor. Lee jin wook entered the actor rankings at No.8. tvN also created Bad and Crazy, which was the hottest drama No.9, while actor Lee dong wook completed the ranking of actors at n ° 10.
SBS Our Beloved Summer has remained solid at No.5 in the drama charts, while Kim Da Mi. and Choi Woo Shik continued to achieve high rankings on the cast list at # 3 and # 5.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz in the third week of December are:
1. MBC the red sleeve
2. JTBC Snowdrops
3. KBS2 The affection of kings
4.TVN Bulgasal
5. SBS Our Beloved Summer
6. KBS2 Young woman and gentleman
7. KBS1 The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won
8. SBS Let me be your knight
9.evil and crazy tvN
10. tvN Inspector Royal Secret & Joy
Meanwhile, the top 10 Drama Actors who generated the most buzz over the past week are:
1. Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve)
2. Lee Junho (The Red Sleeve)
3. Kim Da Mi (Our Beloved Summer)
4. Jisoo (Snowdrops)
5. Choi Woo Shik (Our Beloved Summer)
6. Park Eun Bin (Affection of Kings)
seven. Ji hyun woo (Young lady and gentleman)
8. Lee Jin Wook (Bulgasan)
9. Jung Hae In (Snowdrop)
10. Lee Dong Wook (bad and crazy)
