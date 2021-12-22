“You feel exploited when you’re a woman” – The Hollywood Reporter

Clarie Foy says the work of intimacy coordinators on film sets is helpful but even they aren’t enough to keep her from feeling exposed while directing sex scenes.

Talk to BBC Radio 4 Women’s Hour Podcast while promoting his latest series, A very British scandal, Foy explained why she thinks sex scenes make her feel exploited as a woman, no matter how a scene is handled on set. The actress, who plays the Duchess of Argyll – a woman unfairly branded as a nymphomaniac and adulteress by the media and her then-husband the 11th Duke of Argyll during their divorce proceedings in 1963 – had to play scenes of intimacy during the filming of the BBC One series.

“It’s a really hard line because you basically feel exploited when you’re female and have to perform fake sex onscreen,” she said. Woman’s hour host Emma Barnett. “You can’t help but feel exploited. It’s sinister – it’s the most sinister thing you can do. You feel exposed. Anyone can make you try not to feel this way, but unfortunately it is the reality.

Foy added that his decision to do the scenes for A very British scandal was rooted in the fact that for the subject it was essential. But that she didn’t want this to be what people traditionally see when it comes to onscreen sex.

“My thing is, I felt very strongly that it had to be in there, but I wanted it to be a woman,” she said. “I didn’t want it to be that kind of horrific climactic sexual experience that you often see on the movie screen.”

the Louis Wain’s electric life The star also praised the intimacy coordinators for their openness and candor on the subject of their work on set.

“It’s pretty amazing the things they are able to say. It just makes me feel like I’m 12. I’m just starting to laugh, talking about what parts of the body people have and where you can’t and where you can touch them and what padding you can use, but it’s really helpful, ”she explained. “I don’t even know how you get to the point where you do something like Normal people, for example, which in my opinion was extraordinary in the way he portrayed real sex. “

Foy’s upcoming BBC 4 series comes at a time when Hollywood is increasingly reframing the narrative of how women have been portrayed and treated by workplaces, the media, and cinema’s own goals. When asked if Foy believed there had been a cultural shift around listening to women, the Emmy winner said that “a genius has been let out of the bottle and he cannot go back ”.

“I can only speak from personal experience rather than some kind of cultural revolution, but I feel like there is now a place and an acceptance that I never would have had”, a- she said on the podcast. “It wasn’t just the fact that you were told – there will be scenarios at work, for example, where things happen that I would think wrong, but the company told me I didn’t was not right. And now what is happening is that there is a forum for me, my friends and my colleagues where, if something is wrong, there is someone who says, “Yes, I say so. that it is in fact false. “

Foy says there is now more room in society for women to “get out of things and talk about experiences and share what you think is right and wrong” and be supported and supported by an “avalanche of people” who, in her experience of being a woman, “wasn’t there before.” Still, Foy has reservations about the magnitude of this change.

“I also think it took us that long to get to this place,” Foy admits. “And I think it would be very naive to think that a few events can change the way everyone thinks.”