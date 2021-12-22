Mahira no longer thinks she is ready to work in Bollywood

Actor Mahira Khan, who recently starred in the ISPR drama Aik Hai Nigar as the main character, and is currently on television as Mehreen in the hugely popular but equally controversial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, has sat down for an interview with a local publication to throw in on her family, her work at home and abroad, and how she maintains the delicate balance between her public and private life.

Speaking of her reluctance to talk about personal issues, Mahira said she didn’t feel the need to reveal private matters. The actor explained, “I have fallen several times. Sometimes it is an apparent fall. This is when the audience is also among the people who witness it.

The Humsafar star continued, “The whole world has been waiting for Mahira Khan’s Shoaib Mansoor and Verna, and it bombed. Or other stuff comes out and the whole world ends up looking at you. And then there are some very personal falls. that people can’t see. Stuff I never talk about. Even though I want to talk about it, I feel like, what can I give or what will I do with well talking about some really serious personal issues or some personal issues that I’ve been through? Maybe someday in a book I can write about them. Right now I’m not that brave.

Speaking of the challenges of being consistent with plans while being a mother, Mahira explained that she has the support of her ex-husband and family when it comes to raising her son Azlan. “The point is, his dad and his family, as well as my family, we’re completely on the same page when it comes to Azlan. In fact, even when it comes to me, ”the actor revealed.

She further clarified: “When one of my interviews comes out, Azlan’s grandfather will call me. We are very close to them even now. I grew up in their house. It takes work and sometimes swallowing your pride. You have to try to understand other people and the other person, and then, for the sake of your child, you do it. If you are lucky and people on both sides are good and they are looking for the welfare and true happiness of the child, then they will work for it.

However, for Mahira, the path to normalcy has not been easy. She shared, “It was difficult. I don’t think I’m fully involved in anything. And that’s something I have to work on this year.

Shedding light on her struggles in dealing with such personal issues, Mahira added, “Whatever traumas you’ve been through in life, speaking of myself, I’ve never really dealt with them. I was going to work, come home, take care of Azlaan. I’ve never sat down thinking, “What’s wrong with me? I didn’t have a chance to collapse and cry or heal. I didn’t give it to myself.

On how his avoidance of problems manifested physically in the form of health issues, the Bin Roye actor shared, “We think we forget, but your body stores all the trauma. . I developed a muscle problem recently, and I’m sure it’s because of it. My body said to me, “You’re not going to take care of it, so I take care of it and I ask to help I think therapy is very important and I started recently.

When asked if it was easy to fall in love again, given the rumor about the actor’s relationship, Mahira said, “It’s scary. [Wouldn’t] you are scared ?

Moving on to work, Mahira revealed that she no longer thinks she is interested in working on Indian projects. While the actor has shared that she will have to think about another project with Shah Rukh Khan, who she starred with in the Bollywood film Raees, she is no longer willing to work with other Indian co-stars.

“You can see that there are webseries going on as well. But even when I do anything for an Indian channel, there is such a backlash there. I don’t know why they are. okay with all the other actors who work in their shows and TV series, but not I. When there’s a reaction there, there’s a reaction here too, “the actor shared.

She clarified, “What should I do? If I want to do something different, it goes that way. Even though we make it, an Indian chain buys it. This is where I find it all so confusing. Think about it, if we want to do different and brave content, or content that a director or an actor wants, where do we do that? On an Indian platform.

“I thought Churails was great, as well as Ek Jhooti Si Love Story, but I would like us to do them for a platform that is here. Our movies can’t be shown there, but our actors and our series can be on their platforms? ” Mahira asked.

Speaking about her latest drama Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, which has been criticized online for seemingly glorifying abusive relationships, Mahira explained that the script is built to make a point. “There is a sacredness to the script that I believe in,” she asserted, adding, “There’s a reason it’s written the way it’s written. Of course, I agree. that there are some things, like I said, why should we go into the restrictions so much [Aswad imposes on Mehreen]? You will end up hating Aswad so much that you will wonder if you can forgive him. So that’s a big part of the script too. That question.”

Regarding the expectations the audience placed on her, Mahira shared: “The first time I worked with Nina Kashif, she said to me: ‘It’s very difficult to work with you. You have to be very careful. ‘ When I asked her why she said, “Watch the stuff that’s on TV but they choose Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and it’s only because he’s got you.”

She explained, “I tell them I’ll say whatever they want, but my fans and the general public expect something different from me and put me in the spotlight, identifying the things I said. . It has a lot to do with me and the expectations that are attached to a project that unfortunately or fortunately has me. But, I agree, this abuse needs to be addressed.