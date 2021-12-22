2021 Breakout Actors: Adarsh ​​Gourav, Sunny Hinduja, Anupam Tripathi and others

To say that the entertainment industry and the way we consume content have undergone a change would be to say so with subtlety. With the rise of digital media and multiple OTT platforms, there is room for all kinds of genres, stories and creative minds. The switch from the big screen to the small screen at the touch of a button has also opened the floodgates for new talent.

As we prepare to lower the curtains on the year 2021, we rewind and review all the web shows, movies, and digital content that have offered us actors we can be grateful for. These also include many people who have been around for years, just that their craft has finally gotten the attention it deserves.

Here’s a list of our 10 Breakout Actors from 2021 (out of order), who stole the thunder.

Adarsh ​​Gourav

Adarsh ​​Gourav shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger. (Photo: Netflix)

After doing a few small roles, Adarsh ​​Gourav started to roar The White Tiger. Alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh ​​has managed to stand out in this rag-to-wealth story. His silences spoke loudly, his eyes expressed the aspirations of the angry young man of the early 2000s. He goes from naive to ruthless in no time. Adarsh ​​breathed life into Balram like his own skin. We are now looking forward to his next Extrapolations with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington.

Sunny hinduja

The characters of Sunny Hinduja, Sandeep Bhaiya and Milind, received a lot of love from the audience. (Photo: TVF)

The well-known Sandeep Bhaiya in Aspirants left an impact. A mentor to the lead actor, he was the friend or parent we all turn to when the going gets tough. He was the heart and soul of the TVF show, and also its moral compass. Sunny Hinduja as Sandeep was perfect. The actor, who has been around for 14 years, is a familiar face but has never had his due. In fact, he almost gave up playing a decade ago when things weren’t going as they should. But fate intervened. This year gave him Aspirants and then around the same time his Milind in The Family Man 2 received love as well. He was recently seen in Inside Edge 3 and is now preparing for the movie Shehzada.

Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar is a regular face in Marathi movies. (Photo: Netflix)

The Marathi actor was a comfortable fit in Hindi films with Mimi. Playing Kriti Sanon’s friend, she was his accomplice. An absolute natural on camera, Sai has already done a forgettable job in some Bollywood films. However, Mimi opened new doors for him. She has also appeared in web projects like Navarasa and Samantar 2 this year.

Paramvir Singh Cheema

Paramvir Singh Cheema starred in Tabbar with Pavan Malhotra as the lead actor. (Photo: Sony LIV)

Believing that Lucky was just a character played by Paramvir Cheema would be difficult now. His finesse was such that he became the focal point of the excellent Tab bar. Paramvir has already appeared in Jeet Ki Zid. He arrived in Mumbai from Jalandhar via Delhi and wrestled for five years. Just when he almost stopped playing, Tabbar came to call him. Her lucky one is a newly recruited virtuous cop who is ambitious, stubborn, yet vulnerable and romantic at heart. His modeling experience and his personality became an added attraction for viewers, who thought he looked like a real cop.

Ashlesha Thakur

Ashlesha Thakur plays Manoj Bajpayee’s daughter on The Family Man web show. (Photo: Amazon Prime video)

She was just a child when The family man debuted in 2019. Who would have thought that its season two would mostly revolve around the track of Dhriti and Ashlesha will not only come of age, but even pull off romantic and complex scenes in a compelling way. She stood firm in front of seasoned performers such as Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the show.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta

Vaibhav Raj Gupta recently won an OTT Filmfare Award for Gullak. (Photo: TVF)

Vaibhav Raj Gupta was central to the second season of Gullak. True to the first season, his character was always presented as an unemployed person who begins to question his decisions. While the first part of the season had her character Annu showing off her connections, it was her performance in the last episode that was truly heartbreaking. Vaibhav stole the show with the family portrait and made sure the audience had tears in their eyes at the end.

Amruta Subhash

Amruta Subhash first stood out in Gully Boy. (Photo: Netflix)

Amruta is a national award-winning actress and a regular face in the theater, with films like Firaaq and Raman Raghav 2.0 to her credit. While playing Ranveer Singh’s mother in Gully Boy, she made her familiar, she went on to do Selection Day, Sacred Games 2, and Choked. In 2021 she again showed in Bombay Begumes as a bar dancer Lily who tries to pull off a scam to ensure a better life for her son. Amruta delivers many heartbreaking scenes, some even depicting the helplessness of a mother and a woman living in a chawl in a man’s world. Later, she completely revamped her image with Dhamaka, where she played the ambitious avid TRP boss of Kartik Aaryan.

Anshuman Pushkar

Anshuman Pushkar’s nuanced play in Grahan received praise. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

The setting was set for the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 that occurred in Bokaro and here Ansumaan Pushkar took charge of his dominant personality. His subtle charm when playing Rishi inspired you with his love affair with Manu. Ansumaan has appeared on shows like Jamtara and Kathmandu Connection, but Grahan gave him the platform to show off his skills as a nuanced artist who had to fight against his wishes, just so he could save his love.

Inayat Verma

Inayat Verma is the latest child actor to receive a lot of love on screen. (Photo: Netflix)

To be the adorable and cuddly Mini in Ludo to unsuspecting Binny who unknowingly commits a heinous crime in Ajeeb Dastaans, the child actor Inayat had two projects this year that proved she had a long sleeve. Inayat is a natural for his age, a curious little bombshell who changes the life of his pal Bittu (Abhishek Bachchan) into Ludo. Her latest breakup with Bittu is it! And his silent looks as Binny in Ajeeb Daastaans made his short Khilauna a shocking story. Inayat is surely a child artist to watch.

Anupam Tripathi

Anupam Tripathi played a Pakistani migrant worker in a Korean dystopian drama in Squid Game. (Photo: Netflix)

The Indian actor rose to instant recognition around the world with the hit Sleeper Squid game This year. Anupam’s love for the theater prevailed and he reached South Korea to try his luck. Her Ali on the Netflix show has turned heads when she describes the hardships Asians face and the division of classes.

Which actor did you enjoy watching this year?