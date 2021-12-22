Paparazzo confuses Alaya F with ‘Alia’, here’s how the Freddy actor reacted. Watch | Bollywood





Actor Alaya F reacted to a paparazzi calling him Alia, seeming to confuse her with Alia Bhatt, when the Jawaani Jaaneman star recently stepped out. On Tuesday evening, Alaya was seen with her friends. As her friends stayed away from the cameras, Alaya took a few moments to pose for the paparazzi. The actor was seen wearing a separate black. As she stepped out, a paparazzi was heard addressing her as Alia while asking her to pose for pictures. Alaya broke down and replied False (one), photographers joined in informing the paparazzi that he had addressed her incorrectly. Wrong number, one of them heard. A cameraman also asked Alaya why celebrities are afraid of them. She replied: Camera se darte hai, aapse nahi (They are afraid of the camera, not of you). Earlier this year, Alaya shared her thoughts on Alia and had nothing but praise for her. On Zoom By Invite Only TVs, Alaya said: Uff, she’s just too good! I saw his Gangubai trailer at least. We (her and host Renil Abraham) saw her together, I don’t know how many times, so imagine how many I saw her at my own pace. We saw, like, a bad trailer and then we were like, let’s just watch Gangubai to refresh our mind. We need to clean it up, she added. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Asks That This Is Unfit? as Alaya F writes, I stopped taking care of my body at her training station. See here Alaya is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala. Making her debut as the pregnant daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya won the Best First Picture (Woman) award for her performance in the film. She also appeared in the Aaj Sajeya music video. This year, the actor has completed the filming of Freddy. Alaya stars alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film supported by Ekta Kapoor. It is headed by Shashanka Ghosh.

