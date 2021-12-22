Christopher Martin Gallery offers new exhibitions | Culture & Leisure

Artist, gallery owner and curator Christopher Martin is broadening his horizons this winter. As the new year dawns, Martin represents new artists, opens two more galleries and creates his own work.

On Wednesday evening, the Christopher Martin Gallery in Aspen will host an opening reception for an exhibition titled Expanding Horizons. The group exhibition, which runs until the end of January, features Martin’s new Labyrinth painting series and for the first time features works by world-renowned art photographer Mital Patel. Sculptor Paul Bloch and New York engraver Matt Neuman are also included in the exhibit.

For me, Expanding Horizons is kind of where I am in my life and also what’s going on with my artwork, said Martin. And the artists that I bring together for this exhibition, their works have this consistency throughout what I feel like a very high quality presentation.

The other part of Expanding Horizons, Martin explains, is the upcoming opening of two new locations for the Christopher Martin Gallery, one in Vail and one in Houston.

With a long-standing gallery in Dallas and Aspen being his home base for over a decade now, Martin mentioned that when he was made aware of the availability of Vail and Houston spaces at one day of interval, it was fate.

I feel like the relationship between these four cities is so strong, you know, Dallas and Houston and Vail and Aspen, said Martin. So there’s this real symbiotic relationship until the Texans who come to visit the mountains go to either Vail or Aspen.

As an artist who also owns galleries, Martin said he understands the importance and enthusiasm of being represented in four locations in four major markets. Emphasizing the importance of a physical space of art galleries, he hopes to expose these four interconnected communities to interesting and high quality artists.

In my opinion, a lot of the activity in the gallery is the actual space, it’s the actual physical space that you step into and it has to be very specific and very engaging, said Martin.

Regarding the exhibit in the Aspen Gallery space this winter, Martin said he’s put on a more focused-than-normal exhibit, aimed at giving each artist and region their own unique identity.

While the gallery has represented Bloch in its artist program for the past three years and has represented Neuman years ago, this will be Patels’ first exhibition with the Christopher Martin Gallery and the first exhibition in Aspen, according to Martin.

Mital is the new artist that we brought in, and his work is very extensive, he commented. It captures scenes from all over the world, beautiful mountain landscapes, ice scenes, northern lights that it travels everywhere.

The internationally renowned nature and wildlife photographer has captured images from five of the seven continents, according to the artist’s biography, and Martin said incorporating Patels’ extensive cold weather photographs was a natural feeling. in terms of the season and the concepts behind Expanding Horizons.

Martin’s new series of Labyrinth paintings on display were inspired by the mazes, and he describes the actual process of painting these rooms as a flow of life.

We always seem to be in a maze, you know, and we were trying to make our way through the next decisions and the next reactions to what you decide to do, the artist said. And so these paintings, they improvise to a certain extent, but a lot of it is based on the structure and then what you do with that structure and allowing a lot of different interpretations through that.

Focused on the manipulation, movement and patterns of water and pigments, Martin’s creative approach to these paintings differs from many of his other works, which he explained as being more gestural and pictorial with a lot of work. with a brush.

For the Labyrinth series, Martin worked on large transparent sheets of acrylic, intricately using water droplets over 70 to 80 coats of paint to form color changes and a perception of contrast and composition.

In his Highland studio, Martin, known for his iconic painting techniques with acrylic materials, gestured to a stack of pieces he plans to throw away, explaining how, due to the nature of the acrylic material, once the sealed product, it is complete and then it is done.

It’s not like a canvas you can go back and work on and work on until you feel like it’s over, Martin said, pointing to one of the new pieces that have already been sold to a client in Florida. With these, there is little time to make slight corrections, but generally speaking, everything has to be and be done the way you want it to.

The Expanding Horizons Grand Opening Reception held at the Christopher Martin Gallery in Aspen will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight and is free and open to the public.

This is the first time that I’m going to see all of this together, commented Martin. We wanted people to come and share the excitement for what we think is a really special night.

