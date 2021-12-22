Chicago makes vax proof mandatory in restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues





Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told a press conference on Tuesday that the third-largest city in the United States will require all restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues to check the immunization status of customers aged five and above and more. The new rules will come into effect on January 3 and will affect restaurants, bars, fast food outlets, cafes, tasting rooms, cafeterias, food courts, grocery store dining rooms, breweries, wineries, distilleries, banquet halls. , hotel ballrooms, and other facilities for physical exercise and recreation. However, the new rules do not affect schools, daycares, churches, airports and office buildings, the Xinhua News Agency reported. Businesses do not have to check individuals for proof of vaccination if they come in to order and carry food, deliver goods or use the washroom; the new rules also exempt certain performing artists and professional athletes from the vaccination requirement. People with religious exemptions are also exempt, but they will be required to provide a negative Covid test, the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday. Chicago averages 1,776 new cases of Covid per day, the highest in about a year, and a 7.3% positivity rate, both up from last week. Hospitalizations are on average 62 per day, up 12% from the previous week, while deaths are 10 per day. Statewide of Illinois, health officials on Tuesday reported 10,264 new confirmed and probable cases of Covid, bringing the average number of new daily cases to 10,590 in the past week, from 7,199 by day a week earlier and 4,057 a month ago. As of Monday evening, 4,008 coronavirus patients were in hospitals in Illinois, the highest number in a single day since December 30, 2020. Over the past week, the state admitted an average of 3,829 patients. Covid per day, the highest level since early January. Deaths from Covid are also on the rise, with 63 reported on Tuesday, bringing the average number of daily deaths to 51 over the past week. This is the highest level since the beginning of February. In total, Illinois has recorded 27,291 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, nearly 68% of the state’s eligible population, aged five and over, had been fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Nationally, the highly contagious variant of Omicron accounts for more than 73% of new cases of Covid, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

