Denzel Washington talks about his acting profession: “I steal the best”

Preparing to direct “A Journal for Jordan,” a bittersweet love story that opens on Christmas Day, Denzel Washington says he’s taken a “master class.”

This master class consisted of staring in a film directed by Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which opens on the same day. “I steal the best,” Washington said with a smile.

Denzel Washington, the actor has some 60 films to his name, plus two Oscars, and at 66 he is universally regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Denzel Washington the director has just completed his fourth feature film. “I don’t consider myself to be a director,” he said neutrally in an interview last week. “I keep learning.”

Before “A newspaper for Jordan”, based on former New York Times editor Dana Canedy’s book on her fiance, who fought and died in Iraq, and the life lessons diary he left with their baby, the last Washington’s directorial effort was “Fences.” The 2016 film version of August Wilson’s play starred Washington himself and Oscar-winning Viola Davis.

DENZEL WASHINGTON LEFT KATIE COURIC ‘SHAKEN’ AFTER ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’ INTERVIEW IN 2004, SHE SAYS

Washington has headed into his other two feature films as well as “The Great Debaters” in 2007 and “Antwone Fisher” in 2002. But he says he prefers to stay offscreen when he’s at the helm.

“I’d rather not be in the movies,” he said. “At first it had to do with the fact that I could raise the funds to make the films. Then Fences, obviously, we had a big success on stage, so it translated into a film. But I like it. be more of the backstage type of guys. “

Aside from his recent collaboration with Coen, who he calls “one of the greatest directors,” Washington says he’s sought input from other directors he admires.

“I had a great day with Paul Thomas Anderson about a month ago, listening to how he works,” he said. “And Steve McQueen, I spoke with a little bit. I’m learning how to do it, so I’m interested in learning from the best. So I talked to the best.”

Michael B. Jordan says he too wants to learn from the best, which is why it was so important for him to be led by Washington. The actor gives a charismatic performance as Canedys’ fiance, 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who was killed in Iraq in 2006 at the age of 48. (Canedy is performed by Chant Adams.)

“Being able to work so closely with him was really important,” Jordan said in an interview. “It was a master class, honestly.”

“As an actor you know growing up, watching all of his movies, watching his performances and being curious about his process like, man, I wonder how the greatest of all time rehearses or how he breaks it down his character, ”reflected Jordan. . “His take on his character is so complex. You really realize, Oh, that’s what you’re Denzel for, I get it! I did well, but this is the next level.”

And Jordan said working with Washington is especially important given he’s about to embark on his own directorial debut, directing and starring in the upcoming “Creed III”.

“Knowing that I was then running Creed III, he made a point of taking me a lot aside, you know? I was always kinda in his back pocket, looking and asking questions and (him) giving me little ones. jewelry, ”Jordan said.

The actor recounted how Washington once asked him if he had a screenwriter lined up that he didn’t have, and hadn’t planned to do so for several months and within moments, Washington was making introductions.

DENZEL WASHINGTON SAYS HE WAS FILLED WITH THE HOLY SPIRIT DURING A CHURCH SERVICE

“He was like, no, no, get one now,” Jordan said. “He picked up his phone and called this guy, Warren Drummond. And he was like, Warren, he’s D. I’ve had Mike B. here, and he’s getting ready to lead Creed III.” Washington put Jordan on the phone, and soon a deal was struck.

“So it’s about something as generous as that, he always gave me advice on what to look for because there is another layer to that, there are not a lot of people. who headed, ”Jordan said. “And that’s what’s really hard for me on this one.” Washington, Jordan says, told him he had to “identify the few opinions that you’re really going to anchor your choices on, because you won’t have time to go back to the monitors every take and see what you got.” .

Washington said the original plan was not for him to lead; he got involved in the project through his longtime production partner, Todd Black, 12 years ago, shortly after Canedy wrote his story. It took eight years to develop a script. When Washington saw the script, written by Virgil Williams, he said “Shoot, I’ll direct that!” He says he was drawn to the beauty of the sad, yet uplifting love story.

Jordan, who was also attached to the project for several years before the film was made, says he found a lot to relate to in a father who kept a journal for his toddler son.

“I journal a lot and think about the legacy all the time,” Jordan says. “And one day have a family. And I think about my time on this Earth, and what do I do with it?”

But another main reason he stayed with the movie, as it developed and his own dance card filled up quickly in Hollywood, was Washington. “Denzel directing was a dream come true,” he says.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Washington says mentorship was important to him as well, starting with Fordham University English and drama professor Robinson Stone, “one of my first mentors who saw the potential I had.” .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And just over the years I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of the greatest filmmakers of all time, so I steal the best,” he said. “Trying to learn from the best, from Spike (Lee) to Tony Scott, Ridley Scott, Norman Jewison, Richard Attenborough, Jonathan Demme. I take a bit of each of them and try to apply it to what I’m learning. to do .”