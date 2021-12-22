Entertainment
Dhanush Picks Favorite Bollywood Co-Star, Says “She Will Always Be Special”
Versatile actor Dhanush eagerly awaiting the release of his next film Atrangi Re recently appeared on the show Koffee with Karan for the promotion of the film. During his appearance, the actor who has been a part of a few Bollywood movies earlier chose his favorite co-star without thinking.
Dhanush who worked in director Aanand.L. Rai in 2013’s biggest hit Raanjhanaa, reunited with the director for Atrangi Re. Besides the singer of “Kolaveri D”, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. Appearing on the talk show, as part of the promotions, Dhanush was asked to choose between the two actors – Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the rapid-fire cycle.
Dhanush picks his favorite Bollywood co-star
Dhanush worked with Sonam earlier in the filmRaanjhanaa. The actor was quick to choose Sonam and then explained that Sonam will always be special to him because she was his first co-star in Bollywood. Do not take away the kindness, the sweetness, the pleasure (that) Sara (brought) on the trays of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi movies and a guy from the south that used to come here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I’m very grateful for that, he said. Reacting to the same, Sara immediately responded, Wow, not at all offensive. I lose my basket, I lose my …
Atrangi Reis an unusual love story that revolves around Rinku (Sara) who is in love with Sajjad (Akshay Kumar) but who is forced to marry Vishnu, played by Dhanush. The film’s phenomenal musical score curated by AR Rahman has already won over audiences as they await the musical drama’s release later this week.
Atrangi Remarks Dhanush’s first Hindi film in over six years, and the actor has stated how relevant a good script is to him playing in any movie. According to PTI reports, he joked, “I want to be a part of good, beautiful stories like how Atrangi Re is an interesting movie. For a movie to happen, there are a lot of factors that work and everything should. fall into place. With this film, I hope I can meet my fans’ expectations here. He added that the main reason he returned to Hindi cinema with this film was Aanand L Rai, who also happens to be a good friend.
Image: Instagram / @ dhanushkraja
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/dhanush-picks-his-favourite-co-star-from-bollywood-says-she-will-always-be-special.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]