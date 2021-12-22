Dhanush Picks Favorite Bollywood Co-Star, Says “She Will Always Be Special”

Versatile actor Dhanush eagerly awaiting the release of his next film Atrangi Re recently appeared on the show Koffee with Karan for the promotion of the film. During his appearance, the actor who has been a part of a few Bollywood movies earlier chose his favorite co-star without thinking.

Dhanush who worked in director Aanand.L. Rai in 2013’s biggest hit Raanjhanaa, reunited with the director for Atrangi Re. Besides the singer of “Kolaveri D”, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. Appearing on the talk show, as part of the promotions, Dhanush was asked to choose between the two actors – Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the rapid-fire cycle.

Dhanush picks his favorite Bollywood co-star

Dhanush worked with Sonam earlier in the filmRaanjhanaa. The actor was quick to choose Sonam and then explained that Sonam will always be special to him because she was his first co-star in Bollywood. Do not take away the kindness, the sweetness, the pleasure (that) Sara (brought) on the trays of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi movies and a guy from the south that used to come here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I’m very grateful for that, he said. Reacting to the same, Sara immediately responded, Wow, not at all offensive. I lose my basket, I lose my …

Atrangi Reis an unusual love story that revolves around Rinku (Sara) who is in love with Sajjad (Akshay Kumar) but who is forced to marry Vishnu, played by Dhanush. The film’s phenomenal musical score curated by AR Rahman has already won over audiences as they await the musical drama’s release later this week.

Atrangi Remarks Dhanush’s first Hindi film in over six years, and the actor has stated how relevant a good script is to him playing in any movie. According to PTI reports, he joked, “I want to be a part of good, beautiful stories like how Atrangi Re is an interesting movie. For a movie to happen, there are a lot of factors that work and everything should. fall into place. With this film, I hope I can meet my fans’ expectations here. He added that the main reason he returned to Hindi cinema with this film was Aanand L Rai, who also happens to be a good friend.

Image: Instagram / @ dhanushkraja