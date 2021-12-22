Mike Faist makes a name for himself in Spielberg’s “West Side Story”

Here are the Jets, this time led by Mike Faist from Gahanna.

From growing up in Grand Columbus to strutting around in Steven Spielbergs West Side Story, Faist has not wavered in his passion for performing.

Watching West Side Story and old MGM movies in the basement as a boy was a big part of why I wanted to start acting, Faist said, as he visited his parents, Julie and Kurt. Faist, residents of Gahanna.

Faist, 29, has aspired to play Riff on stage since childhood, but never imagined playing the gang boss on screen, let alone in an acclaimed Spielberg film.

It’s like waking up from a dream where they’re remaking West Side Story, Spielbergs directing, Rita Morenos co-starring and co-producing and they want me to play Riff … It was an honor, one of the most great privileges of my life so far, said Faist.

Working with screenwriter Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Spielbergs Munich and Lincoln) to deepen the characters and better root their motivations in the troubled history of ethnic tensions in the Americas, Spielberg conceived the 1961 Oscar-winning romantic musical drama about white gangs. and Puerto Ricans at war in West Manhattan. Side.

These guys had nothing. The only thing the Jets have to hang on to is each other, this tribe ready to take care of them, Faist said. Riff has love in his guts for these guys. … I wanted him to feel like he was overwhelmed, trying to do more than he actually could… but it ended up in a pile of rubble.

Waiting a full year after his February 2018 audition to learn he had been picked, Faist trained and trained for four months, going several times a week boxing at a Brooklyn gym with the champion Golden-Glove. John Rosado and losing 20 pounds before filming began in June, 2019.

I lost weight because I wanted Riff to look emaciated, like a wandering street rat, he says.

Faist, Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Rachel Zegler (Maria), Ansel Elgort (Tony) and other actors worked closely with Spielberg.

A true collaborator, Steven wanted to hear what we had to say about our characters, Faist said. “Stevens has the biggest sandbox in the world and he invited us to come and play in it. He’s so stunned through the whole process; it’s a joy to be with him. He looks like a giant kid who loves to do movies.”

Moreno, Oscar winner as Anita in the original film, plays Valentina, an improved version of Doc the Shopkeeper.

She is grounded, down to earth, gentle and inspiring. What an energy and thirst for life this woman has, and what an incredible artist, Faist said.

Alternating between stage and screen over the past decade, Faist has appeared on stage in the musical Disney Newsies (his Broadway debut in 2012) and Dear Evan Hansen (a 2017 Tony nomination for his essential supporting role) and is appeared in half a dozen independent films, and several television series before West Side Story gave her her first major onscreen role.

Riff is one of the roles I’ve always been naturally drawn to, although I never thought I could do it… I knew I could sing it, but I never thought I was a strong enough dancer, Faist said.

Representing Riff demanded all of his skills: from acting and dancing to singing three songs (Cool, Jet Song and Tonight Quintet) in the jazzy score by composer Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

I was surrounded by the best dancers in the world, so beating myself up was a lot of work, Faist said.

New York City Ballets resident choreographer Justin Peck has had the daunting task of reimagining Jerome Robbins’ historic choreography.

Justin built the choreography around our body types which was his biggest struggle with me while also using movements to move the plot forward, Faist said.

His galvanizing performance was honored first among the cast members for praise from several newspapers, such as the Los Angeles Times, and received the Chicago Film Critics Associations Best Supporting Actor nomination. Faist as the films stand out in a profile headline, film critic Ann Hornaday called Faist a revelation not only as a talented singer and dancer, but (who) plays… Riff with just the right mix of thorny resentment, anger that sets loose hair and grace.

Such praise could go to certain heads of actors. Not Faist.

He doesn’t read reviews, says his mom, who isn’t surprised at his success. Rather an actor of method, he takes his job very seriously and works hard. Mike is kind, patient and special at what he does … It’s a tough life in show business, but that’s what he always wanted. “

At 3 years old, Faist, already a fan of Gene Kelly, asks to take a dance class for boys. His parents didn’t find one until the summer when he was 5, but it didn’t stop him.

He was still playing. Her favorite movie was Singin’in the Rain. He took an umbrella out in the driveway and did his version of Kellys (title number) in the rain, his mother recalls.

Although he actively plays baseball, soccer and tennis, Faist prioritizes community theater and school plays.

He was fearless as an actor. … and a great singer who moved very well, always working hard, said William Goldsmith, former executive artistic director of the Columbus Childrens Theater.

Cindi Macioce, veteran theater director at Gahanna Lincoln High School, directed Faist from 2006 to 2009, most notably as Danny Zuko in Grease.

Mike was always so focused, in tune with his passion for the stage and very aware of where he wanted to go. It never wavered, Macioce said.

Macioce has attended performances of Faists on Broadway and recently traveled with her husband and daughters, at Faists’ invitation, to attend the Los Angeles premiere of “West Side Story”.

Mike brings energy, love and fear to Riff. People love to work with him because he is so generous. … intuitive and extremely intelligent, paying attention to the nuances of each scene that make the characters interesting, Macioce said.

Graduating a year earlier than expected, Faist moved to New York City to become an actor at age 17.

Coincidentally, his first Manhattan audition was for the West Side Story revival on Broadway in 2009. The audition ended in disastrous fashion, when Faist sprained his ankle on stage, but he continued to audition and found other roles.

Faist values ​​his system of support from permanent family mentors such as Macioce and other members of the Columbus community.

They knew what kind of dedication I needed to do after the theater, and they knew I took it all very seriously, for better or for worse. Whatever the outcome, they said to go for it, and who knows what can happen, Faist said.

He has no idea what’s next, but Faist is hoping to balance the roles on Broadway and Hollywood.

“There is something magical about making movies,” he said. “But theater, where it all started for me, makes you better at storytelling.

